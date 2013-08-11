Former Victoria’s Secret Model Dishes on Christian-Themed Clothing Line

The former Victoria’s Secret model who left behind the fashion world for her religious beliefs is back—and this time she wants to enlighten others about her faith with a new line of clothing.

After releasing her highly publicized memoir, “I’m No Angel: From Victoria’s Secret Model to Role Model,” Kylie Bisutti launched a new clothing line called God Inspired Fashion. The collection, available online, features religious-themed apparel for men, women, and children with bible verses and proverbs. The 23-year-old hopes it will be the first affordable clothing line “spreading God’s word everywhere and making it easier for Christians to share their faith about God’s love.”

To learn more about the venture and how Bisutti really feels about returning to fashion, Fox News Magazine chatted with her about her goals for the line, how she deals with critics, and her big plans for 2014.

FNM: What prompted you to start God Inspired Fashion?

Over the past few years it has been in my heart to one day have a fashionable Christian line, but when my aunt came to me with her idea for God Inspired Fashion I knew it was the perfect way to offer Christians a way to spread the word through fashion.

FNM: In addition to the religious messages God Inspired Fashion includes on its apparel, how does the line stand out from anything else that’s currently on the market?

There are many companies offering T-shirts and hats with ‘religious messages,’ but our company offers a wider selection and 99% of our products feature Scripture. We are really focused on sharing God’s word with the world. There is nothing more powerful than God’s word and we believe it is the only thing that can truly change hearts!

FNM: In your book, you describe the negative experiences you had as a lingerie model. Why was it crucial for you to return to the fashion world, specifically as a co-owner of a clothing line?

My book speaks a lot on the harsh side of the modeling industry and the negative effects that the images we see in ads have on people. My current venture into fashion is completely different than my prior involvement. I want to simply get God’s word back into the world and do it in a way that promotes a healthy body image to others without promoting the illusion that people see in most magazines and ad campaigns. I believe that my involvement and promotion of a healthy self image in fashion will create a positive impact in on the destructive side of the industry.

FNM: Who is your target audience? And how have sales been since the clothing line has launched?

KB: Our target audience is men, women, and children who want to spread the Word through everywhere they go. Sales have been good, but the feedback has been even better! People are really excited about the idea of spreading God’s word through fashion.

FNM: What’s next for you?

KB: Having a baby in January, continuing to work on our clothing line, as well as expanding our product line.

