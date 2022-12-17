Kylian Mbappé’s Net Worth Will Skyrocket If He Wins His 2nd World Cup—Here’s How Much He Makes

As the finals for the FIFA World Cup come up very quickly, many soccer fans are asking: what is Kylian Mbappe’s net worth?

Regarded as one of the greatest football players of his generation, the French footballer launched into superstardom after his stint at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He became the second youngest player to score a goal (after Pelé) at the prized tournament and helped his team win the 2018 World Cup. For his feats and unbelievable skills, he won FIFA World Cup Best Young Player and French Player of the Year. As a player on Paris St. Germain, Mbappé won four Ligue 1 titles and three Coupes de France, and is the club’s second-highest all-time top goalscorer. After France beat Morrocco during the semi-final rounds, all eyes are on the team and how they will face Argentina and Mbappe’s Paris St. Germain teammate Lionel Messi, who announced that it will be his last World Cup.

So with the World Cup final creeping up, the question is, what is Kylian Mbappe’s net worth?

What is Kylian Mbappé’s net worth?

What is Kylian Mbappé’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worths, Kylian Mbappe’s net worth is $150 million. When he first started his professional career, he earned nearly $25 million between salary and endorsements. Today, he earns a base salary of $53 million plus $10 million for endorsements every year, for a total of $63 million in pre-tax earnings.

In 2022, Forbes listed him as number 35 in the World’s Highest Paid athletes, and also listed him as number one on the World’s Most Paid Soccer Players list. “He’s a global icon already,” Sorare cofounder and CEO Nicolas Julia told the business magazine. “He wants to aid the world and show, also, that huge things can be built out of France.” He beat out both top soccer players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo who have previously dominated the list in the past couple of years since 2014.

How much does Kylian Mbappé make from his salary?

How much does Kylian Mbappé make from his salary? According to Forbes, it is estimated that Kylian Mbappé will earn $128 million for the 2022-23 season before taxes and agents’ fees. He will be paid $110 million for his three year St. Germain between his salary and a share of his signing bonus this season.

In June 2022, Mbappé resigned his contract with PSG, but was offered a hefty offer from Real Madrid. According to the New York Times, the club had given Mbappé a contract offer that would have made the 23-year-old forward the highest paid player in its history. Its offer included a signing bonus of almost $140 million, a net salary of more than $26 million. When resigning his Paris St. Germain, he said “Because wherever I go, I’m going to get money, I’m this type of player everywhere I go.”

If France wins the World Cup against Argentina, Mbappé’s home country team would earn about $40 million, while the second-place team would earn $30 million. When he won the 2018 World Cup, he donated his entire $500,000 World Cup bonus to the charity Premiers de Cordée, which provides free sports instruction for children with disabilities.

How much does Kylian Mbappé make from endorsements?

How much does Kylian Mbappé make from endorsements? According to Celebrity Net Worths, Kylian Mbappé makes around $10 million from endorsements. Among his endorsements include Nike, Dior, Oakley and Hublot. For Nike, he signed $187 million 10-year deal with Nike so long as he plays in a top-flight league. He first released his own personalized football boots at age 18, the Kylian Mbappé Nike Hypervenom 3. In 2018, he unveiled the Nike Mercurial Superfly VI boots which were inspired by the R9 Mercurial boots.

In 2020, Hublot signed Mbappé as their global ambassador, replacing Usain Bolt. CEO Ricardo Guadalupe said of Mbappé’s deal when it was first signed, “The generosity of Pelé and Kylian can be seen in their eyes, as can their love of football. This flame, this inextinguishable strength, is what drives these two great champions. They are inspiring new generations of footballers and writing the history of football, so it was perfectly natural to bring them together. Having them in our family is a great source of pride and pleasure, because before being football stars, they are above all great men who command respect.”

In 2020, Mbappé graced the cover of EA Sports’ “FIFA 21” and also “FIFA 22” making him one of the youngest players to appear solo on the cover. In the next year, he also released a book he released “Je m’appelle Kylian,” a graphic novel aimed at inspiring kids to chase their dreams.

In 2019, he donated $34,000 to a crowdfunding campaign to finance a private mission to find missing footballer Emiliano Sala, whose aircraft went missing over the English Channel. He also donated another $34,000 to fund the search of the plane’s missing pilot, David Ibbotson.

Mbappé also founded the charity Inspired by Kylian Mbappé which helps 98 children in Paris with funds, in honor of his birth year 1998. When the charity was launched he said, “I’ve always been a dreamer, ever since I was a child. Today, I want to reach out to young children. We’re not here to sell a dream, but to help them build and achieve their own.”

Before the World Cup, Mbappe reportedly protested the French Football Federation regarding his and his team’s image rights. According to ESPN, Mbappé wants a say on which sponsors are associated with French players while on international duty as he does not want to endorse some brands, including fast food chains and betting companies, that are under contract with the national team. “I have decided to not take part in the photo shoot after the French federation’s refusal to change the image rights agreement with the players,” Mbappe said in a statement. “My representatives and I fully regret that no agreement could be reached, as asked, before the World Cup.” In a statement via Reuters, Mbappé was motivated by his own team to stand up to the Federation. “(The group) has always been behind me,” Mbappe said, “From the beginning, it was a collective move. It’s just that I don’t have any problem going to the front of the stage, fighting for my teammates. As I said, it’s not a big deal to take criticism. I’m used to it. It’s not going to change the way I play, or the way I live my life, and if it can help the group get what they want, that’s the main thing.”

