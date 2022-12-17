Kylian Mbappé Was Linked To 2 Models In The Past Year—Here’s Who the World Cup Champ Dated

As all eyes are on him and the France national team, many soccer fans are wondering: Who is Kylian Mbappe dating?

Mbappé became the most sought-after soccer player in the world. At only 19 years old, he became the second youngest player to score a goal (after Pelé) at the prized tournament and helped his team win the 2018 World Cup. For his feats and unbelievable skills, he won FIFA World Cup Best Young Player and French Player of the Year. As a player on Paris St. Germain, Mbappé won four Ligue 1 titles and three Coupes de France, and is the club’s second-highest all-time top goalscorer. After France beat Morrocco during the semi-final rounds, all eyes are on the team and how they will face Argentina and Mbappe’s Paris St. Germain teammate Lionel Messi, who announced that it will be his last World Cup.

In 2022, Forbes listed him as number 35 in the World’s Highest Paid athletes, and also listed him as number one on the World’s Most Paid Soccer Players list. “He’s a global icon already,” Sorare cofounder and CEO Nicolas Julia told the business magazine. “He wants to aid the world and show, also, that huge things can be built out of France.” He beat out both top soccer players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo who have previously dominated the list in the past couple of years since 2014. If France wins the World Cup against Argentina, Mbappé’s home country team would earn about $40 million, while the second-place team would earn $30 million. When he won the 2018 World Cup, he donated his entire $500,000 World Cup bonus to the charity Premiers de Cordée, which provides free sports instruction for children with disabilities. With multiple endorsements from Dior, Hublot and Nike, the soccer player is definitely dominating the sports world. So if Mbappé wins this World Cup, many fans will be asking: is he single? Maybe…but maybe not.

Let’s take a look at who Kylian Mbappé is dating.

Who is Kylian Mbappé dating?

Rose Bertram

Kylian Mbappé has been recently rumored to be linked to Belgian model Rose Bertram. According to The Sun, it is thought to have met Mbappe after his foray into the fashion industry, living in Paris.

Bertram was signed to a modeling agency when she was 13 and signed to Dominque agency when she was 16. In an interview with Vogue, she said “I remember when I started people always told me that it would never work out. They told me that I’d never get to do big jobs because I wasn’t tall enough, didn’t have a very skinny high-fashion body type. Right now we’re in 2016, and it’s so important to give chances to girls who aren’t tall, who have curves, and are different. That way you can tell that fashion is changing, now it’s all about who you are.” On what her big break was, she told G-Star, “Definitely when I worked with Juergen Teller. The famous photographer, you know? I was around 18 or 19 and did a campaign with him and it came out on billboards in New York. Afterwards I got a call from Sports Illustrated. Which resulted in 3 years of work. Good for building my image. And yeah, my following.”

Bertram was the girlfriend of fellow football player Gregory van der Wiel. The two were together since she was 17 and have one child together who was born in Toronto. van der Wiel played for the same team as Mbappé but their paths did not cross since the former left the team in 2016, a year before the 23-year-old signed with Paris St. Germain.

Though Bertram and Mbappé haven’t been publicly seen together, the two are speculated to be together. The two follow each other on Instagram, feeding into the fan theories.

Ines Rau

Earlier in the year, Kylian Mbappé was linked to model Ines Rau. The two were spotted getting cozy in Cannes in May after she appeared at the Cannes Film Festival. The footballer carried her in his arms at the beach and many fans wondered if the two were together.

Also from Paris, Rau started modeling in 2013 and became Playboy’s first trans model to appear on the front page of the magazine as Playmate of the Month in 2017. She recalled in the magazine, “It’s how I celebrated my coming out, actually… took that chance, and then I signed with an agency.” There was a lot of backlash against Playboy’s decision. Cooper Hefner, son of the magazine’s founder Hugh Hefner, defended the cover and tweeted in 2017: ‘We should collectively be fighting for a more open world, not one that promotes hatred and a lack of acceptance.’

Rau is also an activist who fights for indigenous rights, and advocates for anti-racist, pro-migrant and pro-LGBT stances. In an interview with Mitxte Magazine, she was asked what empowerment meant for her, and answered, “It’s not a very sophisticated or original answer, but for me, empowerment is first of all linked to the idea of power, as its etymological root indicates, quite simply. It’s the power that we all have within us and that can be nurtured, maintained and finally used as a tool to accept ourselves, to rise, to grow stronger and/or to assert ourselves. It’s all very simple, but that’s what it is. And it applies to all areas and to all people. For example, when we talk specifically about female empowerment or woman empowerment, we’re talking about the idea of breaking free from a masculine straitjacket, but also reclaiming one’s power and might as a woman in a macho and patriarchal society.”

The Parisian model is also very fond of her hometown, which also happens to be Mbappé’s hometown as well. “If I wasn’t Parisian, I think I’d probably be dying to be,” she told Vogue. “We have that je ne sais quoi that is impossible to define,” she says simply. “A casual elegance. Parisian women don’t wear much make-up – it’s all achieved without putting in too much effort.”

