Fans Just Spotted Kwame From ‘Love Is Blind’ On Another, Very Similar Dating Show

It turns out the world of reality dating shows is rather small because fans of Love Is Blind are wondering if that was Kwame on Married At First Sight.

Kwame is a 33-year-old sales development manager from the Seattle, Washington, area. His Instagram handle is @ayokwam. “We all just want to be, Happy,” his bio read at the time Love Is Blind season four premiered. “Hey y’all, excited to be part of the @loveisblindnetflix season 4 cast. Grab the popcorn, the drinks, and tune in to @netflix on March 24th. Let’s get it!” Kwame captioned an Instagram post announcing he was on Love Is Blind season four in March 2023. In a video announcing the full Love Is Blind season four cast, Kwame described what he was looking for as a sense of humor and someone who matches his energy. But according to TikTok, he’s been looking for that special someone for longer than we thought.

Was Kwame on Married at First Sight?

Was Kwame on Married at First Sight? Kwame Appiah, a contestant on Love Is Blind season four was indeed on an episode of Married At First Sight from 2019 and the footage resurfaced over the weekend of March 31, 2023. The now-viral clip shows Kwame in the premiere of season 10 of the US Married at First Sight, a show in which singles are “married” to one another after meeting for the first time. Kwame didn’t end up making it as one of the five couples that season 10 followed so that’s the first and last time he’s seen on Married at First Sight. “This man been looking for love since season 10,” one Twitter user wrote.

Kwame proposed to Chelsea after they connected in the famous Love is Blind pods; they vacationed in Mexico before returning to Seattle where season four is based. But when Kwame and Chelsea discussed their living arrangements, he said he didn’t want to move from Portland. From Portland? “Confused on Kwame living in Portland. I thought the whole point behind Love is Blind is that they all live in the same city?” one fan wrote. “Kwame signed up for Love is Blind Seattle not Love is Blind Portland. I’m trying to give him the benefit of the doubt and not compare to SK but he’s making it hard,” wrote another.

Indeed, Love Is Blind season 4 was filmed in Seattle, Washington. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2020, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen explained that each season casts contestants from the same city so long distance isn’t a factor in their relationships. “It was a really interesting and diverse cast in terms of the fact that they were all from many different places originally,” he said. “But they were all living around the Atlanta area [at the time of casting]. The reason that we did that was because we wanted to give these people a real shot at making their relationships work for the long term.”

He continued, “Whether you think [love] is going to happen or not, we wanted people that would be ready to be married. If you’re really in it—genuinely in it, which was the No. 1 casting criteria—it felt to us that it was too much of a bridge for someone living in Miami and someone living in Seattle to build. We thought let’s at least start with them in the same geographical area.”

Coelen also explained to Variety in 2020 about why he wanted each Love Is Blind season to cast contestants from the same city. “We wanted people to all be living, currently in the same place. It’s too difficult if you’re from Tampa and they’re from Portland, that just throws another wrench in. We wanted to give them a real shot at making their love and their marriage working,” he said. Coelen also told Variety at the time about the locations he was looking at for future Love Is Blind seasons. “Look, the idea is that ultimately we’re going to do this in other countries—it’s very global. There’s lots of places that we could take it. Chicago is a great place to look at, so is New York, Boston, Houston. There’s so many different places that we could go. And like I said, outside of the country as well,” he said.

According to his LinkedIn page, Kwame graduated from Goldey-Beacom College with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing in 2015. He also graduated from Goldey-Beacom College with a Master of Business Administration in Business Administration and Management in 2017. He worked as the Head of Community Development at Common Room at the time Love Is Blind season four premiered. Before Common Room, Kwame was the Head of Business Development at Builder.io and a Business Development Manager at Zoominfo. Kwame also works as a professional photographer, photographing weddings, maternity photos, engagements and proposals, and graduations, as well as landscapes and automobiles. His photography website is agentkwam.com.

