Are Kwame & Chelsea Still Together From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4? Where They Stand After Their Wedding

Warning: Love Is Blind season 4 spoilers ahead. As one of the rockiest couples this season, it’s understandable why viewers want to know if Kwame and Chelsea are still together from Love Is Blind season 4 and where they are now.

Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Grifin were two of 30 contestants from Love Is Blind season 4, which premiered on Netflix on March 24, 2023 and followed 15 men and 15 women from the Seattle, Washington, as they speed-dated in “Pods” where they can talk but not see each other. During their 10 days in “The Pods”, the couples decide if they wanted to get engaged—still sight unseen—or end their relationships for a better connection with someone else. After the proposal, the couples meet face-to-face for the first time and go on a honeymoon, where they learn more about each other and meet the other couples. After the trip, the couples, who all live in the same city, return to the real world and move into an apartment together as they meet each other’s families and friends and prepare for their weddings. At the altar on their wedding days, the couples must decide whether to marry or breakup as they answer the age-old question of if love can be truly blind.

Since Love Is Blind premiered on Netlix in 2020, the show has become one of service’s highest-rated series, with more than 30 million views in its first two months. “Across the world, everybody feels the same way: Everyone wants to be loved for who they are on the inside. It doesn’t matter where you live, what you look like, how old you are, what your background is, which class you know, or social structure you feel like you’re a part of, everyone wants to be loved for who they are,” creator Chris Coelen told Variety in 2020. “In today’s society we’ve got all these ways to find love through dating apps and technology. Those things sort of counterintuitively have made people feel disposable. They’ve made people feel like it’s all surface level. It does the opposite thing it was supposed to do. So we thought, what if we took everybody’s devices away, how could we get them to focus on connecting with other people?”

Coelen also told Variety about how the connections on Love Is Blind were based on choice, which is why the relationships were that much stronger. “It was incredibly scary because nobody had to do anything, versus a show like we do Married at First Sight, you sign up and you know, you’re getting married to a stranger. Here, nobody had to do anything. It was if you find someone, if you choose. Which is so scary. They don’t have to go through with the wedding ceremony,” he said. “But assuming they found someone, could that love overcome any judgment in the real world? That’s an incredibly fascinating question. And that’s what we set out to try to examine.”

But back to Kwame and Chelsea. So…are Kwame and Chelsea still together from Love Is Blind season 4? Read on for what we know about if Kwame and Chelsea are still together from Love Is Blind season 4 and where they are now.

Are Kwame and Chelsea still together from Love Is Blind season 4?

Are Kwame and Chelsea still together from Love Is Blind season 4? The answer is yes. Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin were one of three couples who got married in the Love Is Blind season 4 finale. Public court records from King County, Washington, where Seattle is located and Love Is Blind season 4 was filmed, also confirmed this. According to King County’s official records search, Kwame and Chelsea received a marriage application on April 26, 2022, and obtained their marriage certificate on May 4, 2022. They were one of three couples from Love Is Blind season 4 who obtained marriage certificates, confirming they got married. Both the marriage application and marriage certificate list the grantor as “Kwame Appiah” and the grantee as “Chelsea Lauren Griffin.”

In an interview with Today after the Love Is Blind Season 4 finale, Chelsea confirmed that she and Kwame were still together and that she met his mother for the first time during Thanksgiving 2022. “It was a beautiful time,” she said. “It was a loud, fun, loving family and I loved it. Yes, there’s still room to grow with his mom but it was a perfect first visit. She really saw my character and who I was.” Chelsea also told Today that she understood Kwame’s mother’s hesitation with their relationship. “This was a very non-traditional, fast experience where he had to follow his own heart. That does have consequences and we’ve worked through that,” she said.

Kwame, for his part, told Today that he’s come to understand his mother’s point of view more as time has passed. “This was a very non-trad”I’ve realized this is more complicated, even when you take the experiment and the show out of it. Meeting someone and getting married is such a complicated situation,” he said. “It made sense that she wanted me to take more time and be more considerate of what the journey really is. But we’re on great terms right now.” He continued, “I’m so grateful for my mom. And I’m very happy with where we are. I think we’re progressing at the right rate to make sure that we all end up happy on the other end.”

Kwame also confirmed that he and Chelsea were still together after the Love Is Blind season 4 finale. with an Instagram post of photos and videos of them off camera. “All of this content was taken during our engagement, when the big cameras weren’t on us,” he wrote in the caption. “We got to enjoy life, and communicate, in the ways that feel most natural to us. Just a quick response to anyone saying “they have no chemistry”, or “they don’t even love each other”.. based on what you saw, I don’t blame you for thinking that. But actually, we had the MOST fun together falling in love!” Brett Brown, another Love Is Blind season 4 contestant, commented, “Beautiful post Kwame! What is shown on tv is such a boiled down version of all of our relationships for the good and bad. Glad you’re showing your relationship on your terms.” Bliss Poureetezadi, another contestant on Love Is Blind season 4, also commented, “Team Kwame and Chelsea forever!! We see your beautiful relationship every time we are together. What a beautiful couple!”

Kwame and Chelsea met and got engaged in The Pods on Love Is Blind season 4. In an interview with People in March 2023, Chelsea confirmed that she has no animosity toward Micah, another Love Is Blind season 4 contestant who rejected Kwame before he got engaged to Chelsea. “It was a part of our journey,” she said. “You’re going into an experience where the person that you like is dating 15 other women. It is a very unique experience, and we are multifaceted people and it’s okay for him to make that connection that he had with Micah.” She continued, “And in Mexico, there was tequila flowing, there was a lot happening, and you have cameras all around you. It’s an elevated, intense experience.”

Chelsea told People that she noticed Kwame and Micah connecting at a pool party in Mexico but “it wasn’t in my nature to interject in their conversation.” While Kwame and Micah had “some closure that needed to happen,” Chelsea confessed that watching her fiance with his ex “was uncomfortable at times.” Chelsea continued, “I respect Kwame’s journey, and I don’t have any bad blood towards Micah. The way I see it, if someone else is so into my man, then she’s probably cool. She’s probably awesome like me. I do feel that. And there’s no bad blood there. And I just think everything happened for a reason.”

Who is Kwame from Love Is Blind season 4

Who is Kwame from Love Is Blind season 4? Kwame Appiah is a 33-year-old Sales Development Manager from the Seattle, Washington, area. His Instagram handle is @ayokwam. “We all just want to be, Happy,” his Instagram bio read at the time Love Is Blind season 4 premiered.

“Hey y’all, excited to be part of the @loveisblindnetflix season 4 cast. Grab the popcorn, the drinks, and tune in to @netflix on March 24th. Let’s get it!” Kwame captioned an Instagram post announcing he was on Love Is Blind season 4 in March 2023. In a video announcing the full Love Is Blind season 4 cast in March 2023, Kwame described what he was looking for as a sense of humor and someone who matches his energy.

According to his Linkedin, Kwame graduated from Goldey-Beacom College with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing in 2015. He also graduated from Goldey-Beacom College with a Master of Business Administration in Business Administration and Management in 2017. He worked as the Head of Community Development at Common Room at the time Love Is Blind season 4 premiered. Before Common Room, Kwame was the Head of Business Development at Builder.io and a Business Development Manager at Zoominfo. Kwame also works as a professional photographer, photographing weddings, maternity photos, engagements and proposals, and graduations, as well as landscapes and automobiles. His photography website is agentkwam.com.

Who is Chelsea from Love Is Blind season 4?

Who is Chelsea from Love Is Blind season 4? Chelsea Griffin is a 31-year-old Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist from the Seattle, Washington, area. Her Instagram handle is @the.chelseagriffin. “Pediatric SLP & Dog Mom. Self-love•Expression•Empowerment,” her Instagram bio read at the time Love Is Blind season 4 premiered.

“WHOOP THERE IT IS 👀🤭🥳 So thrilled to FINALLY share with you all that I am part of the cast for Love is Blind Season 4. Come along my journey with me in search of Mr Right. Get ready and mark your calendars for March 24!!!” she captioned an Instagram post announcing she was on Love Is Blind season 4 in March 2023. In a video announcing the full Love Is Blind season 4 cast in March 2023, Chelsea described what he was hoping for as someone who is spicy, sexy and with good morals

Where was Love Is Blind season 4 filmed?

Love Is Blind season 4 was filmed in Seattle, Washington. Love Is Blind season 1 was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia; season 2 was filmed in Chicago, Illinois; and season 3 was filmed in Dallas, Texas. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2020, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen explained that each season casts contestants from the same city so long distance isn’t a factor in their relationships. “It was a really interesting and diverse cast in terms of the fact that they were all from many different places originally,” he said. “But they were all living around the Atlanta area [at the time of casting]. The reason that we did that was because we wanted to give these people a real shot at making their relationships work for the long term.”

He continued, “Whether you think [love] is going to happen or not, we wanted people that would be ready to be married. If you’re really in it—genuinely in it, which was the No. 1 casting criteria—it felt to us that it was too much of a bridge for someone living in Miami and someone living in Seattle to build. We thought let’s at least start with them in the same geographical area.”

Coelen also explained to Variety in 2020 about why he wanted each Love Is Blind season to cast contestants from the same city. “We wanted people to all be living, currently in the same place. It’s too difficult if you’re from Tampa and they’re from Portland, that just throws another wrench in. We wanted to give them a real shot at making their love and their marriage working,” he said. Coelen also told Variety at the time about the locations he was looking at for future Love Is Blind seasons. “Look, the idea is that ultimately we’re going to do this in other countries—it’s very global. There’s lots of places that that we could take it. Chicago is a great place to look at, so is New York, Boston, Houston. There’s so many different places that we could go. And like I said, outside of the country as well,” he said.

Coelen also told Oprah magazine in 2020 that The Pods lasted around 10 days, which started with a series of speed dates between contestants that lasted between eight to 12 minutes. We did a ranking system, from who you though was most compatible to least compatible after the first date. Every day, the list got shorter and shorter,” Love Is Blind season 1 contestant Mark Cuevas told Oprah magazine at the time. Coelen also told Oprah magazine made the cast smaller a few days into the The Pods stage to focus on the contestants forming “real connections.” “We ended up focusing on people who were really forming real connections,” he said.

Though the dates started short, Coelen told Variety that the producers allowed contestants to have longer dates once they saw how strong their connections were. “In the beginning nobody knew who anybody was. So we structured it so that they would have an opportunity to talk to everyone. They were never given any instruction on what to say or what not to say or what they could ask about or what they couldn’t ask about. And you see on the show, some people decided to [ask] ‘How tall are you, what do you look like?'” he said. “Other people were like, ‘Why would I ever do that? That’s not the point of this.’ We really wanted it to be their own story, their own journey. We would set it up so they had the opportunity to talk to everybody. Then from that point [it was monitored]. Let’s say somebody really wanted to talk to you and you’re like, ‘Yeah, I have no interest in that person.'”

He continued, “You’re not going to talk to them. It doesn’t matter. We’re not going to arrange people to speak to one another where somebody’s like, ‘yeah, I don’t want to talk to that person.’ We just wouldn’t do that. Multiple points throughout the day we had to break and they had to eat, go to the bathroom, go do interviews, but generally we wanted to give them as much time in the pods as possible with the people that they genuinely wanted to talk to. These dates are obviously cut down but they were hours and hours and hours long.”

Who are the Love Is Blind season 4 hosts?

The Love Is Blind season 4 hosts are Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, who have hosted the series since it premiered in February 2020. The couple also hosted season 1 of Netflix’s The Ultimatum. Nick was the lead singer of the boy band 98 Degrees from 1996 to 2012. The group reunited in 2012 and are still together. Nick has also released four solo alums: SoulO, What’s Left of Me, A Father’s Lullaby and Soundtrack of My Life. He was married to Jessica Simpson from 2002 to 2006, and the two also starred in their own reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica on MTV, from 2003 to 2005. Nick is also the winner of season 5 of The Masked Singer during which he performed as the character “Piglet.” Vanessa was the 1998 Miss Teen USA and was a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight and Total Request Live on MTV. She’s the current lead in CBS’ NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i, which premiered in 2021.

In an interview with Distractify in March 2022, Nick explained that he and Vanessa wanted to host Love Is Blind because of how their own relationship was long distance when they first started dating. “When Netflix approached us with Love is Blind all those years ago, we jumped at the opportunity because the show really spoke to us personally,” Nick said. “When we first started dating, Vanessa was in New York and I was in Los Angeles. We didn’t get to see each other a lot so we had a lot of long phone conversations, learning everything we possibly could about each other.” He continued, “[Those conversations were] really important for building our relationship and knowing we wanted the same things before there were external pressures on the relationship.” Nick also told Distractify that he and Vanessa want contestants to “fall in love for the right reasons and then introduce everything else.”

Nick also told People in 2022 about how he thinks Love Is Blind would’ve worked for him and Vanessa if they had met in The Pods. “We’ve thought about that, often. And I really, I’m not just saying this for the benefit of this show, I think we would’ve,” he said. “We have the same birthday, we have the same passions, we have the same interests, we have the same drive. Things that motivated us.” Vanessa asked “You would’ve found me through a wall?” to which Nick responded, “I would find you anywhere.” He continued, “I really do think we would’ve found each other. I think we would’ve gravitated to each other. That’s what we did in life. Obviously, we knew each other.” Vanessa added, “We did. We had to find our journey to get to each other.”

Nick also claimed to Us Weekly in 2022 that he would’ve joined Love Is Blind if he was single. “I would. I mean, it’s fascinating,” he said. “Especially having seen the success of season 1 and seeing two loving couples still married to this day? If I watched that and I was looking for love, why wouldn’t you wanna be a part of that? You know, it’s proven to work!” He added, “This dating world is not one I ever was part of — this very superficial ‘swipe left.’ There’s so much judgment and you can Google everybody. I’m not from that era.”

Love Is Blind season 4 is available to stream on Netflix.

For more about Love Is Blind, read Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed's 2021 book, Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way. In the book, Cameron and Lauren, who were one of two couples to marry from Love Is Blind season 1, share their "engaging and accessible love advice for the modern world" and reveal exclusive behind-the-scenes details from the Netflix series and what went down in The Pods that viewers didn't see. The book is told from Cameron and Lauren's alternating points of view as the fan-favorite couple dishes on what it was really like to marry a "faceless stranger" on television and opens up about how their relationship shifted—"for better and for worse"—once cameras stopped rolling and Lauren and Cameron's relationship continued in the real world.

