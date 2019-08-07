StyleCaster
The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Season 17 Trailer Features Some Super Scary & Intense Drama

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Season 17 Trailer Features Some Super Scary & Intense Drama

Kardashian Family.
It wouldn’t be a Keeping Up With The Kardashians trailer without some major drama. And the KUWTK Season 17 trailer shows Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson and medical emergency drama unfolding. Super scary! With the next season of the hit reality show fast approaching (it’s only one month away!), E! is slowly teasing what we can expect to see. A lot of it feels familiar. Kris Jenner explained that this season will pick up where Season 16 left off—in the wake of the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods cheating scandal.

This latest trailer felt very similar to the first one released. The first 3/4 of the trailer just features the fam discussing the various dramas in their lives. However, they really pulled the rug out from under us with the last few seconds. Khloé Kardashian calls her older sister Kim Kardashian while she’s in the car with her friend Jonathon Cheban. The intense, slightly panicked conversation is very concerning. Kim asks, “What just happened? What’s going on?” To which Khloé replies, “The ambulance is on their way here now.” (OMG!) Kim replies quickly, with concern in her voice, “I’m rushing home right now! What happened!?”

And then they just END IT THERE. Classic cliff hanger, except this isn’t fiction—this is real life! Needless to say, we are v concerned about what went down. But we’re also glad to know that everything seemingly works out because this was all filmed before the present day and we know Kim is A-OK! Still, the drama is very real. Fans are theorizing about the possibilities of what the phone call could be referencing. Some have suggested this might have been when Kim’s son, Saint West, was taken to the hospital because of pneumonia. However, that theory is flawed because according to sources like Radar Online, Kim and Kanye West reportedly refused to allow the cameras to film that particular health scare. Aw.

The new season premieres September 8th.

1 of 47
whyyyyy mom?!

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

whyyyyy mom?!

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

When Kendall and Kylie Were Adidas Models

"whyyyyy mom?!" Kendall wrote.

When Kendall Wore the Coolest Shades with Khloé

"happy birthday to my soul sister!!! I love you very much koko! 💜💚" Kendall wrote.

When the Kids Posed for a Siblings-Only Picture

"#tbt family @khloekardashian @kyliejenner@kimkardashian @kourtneykardash@robkardashian," Kendall wrote.

#HappyNationalSiblingsDay

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

#HappyNationalSiblingsDay

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

When Kim and Kourtney Were Too Cool for Us

"#HappyNationalSiblingsDay," Kim wrote.

When Khloé Was the Only Blonde in Her Family

"Major throwback with @kimkardashian @kourtneykardash@kyliejenner" Khloé wrote.

When Rob and Khloé Played a Piano Duet Together

"#fbf and then there's these two lovebugs @robkardashian@khloekardashian I love you so much!!!" Kris wrote.

90's

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

90's

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

When Kim and Kourtney Wore Their Best Red Lipstick

"90's," Kim wrote.

My mood right now #TBT

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

My mood right now #TBT

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

When Baby Khloé Was All of Us

"My mood right now #TBT," Khloé wrote.

@kyliejenner @kendalljenner #adorable #2peasinapod

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

@kyliejenner @kendalljenner #adorable #2peasinapod

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

When Kendall and Kylie Loved Their Adidas and Braids

"@kyliejenner @kendalljenner#adorable #2peasinapod," Kris wrote.

When Kim Wore a Bow Bigger than Her Head for a School Picture

"My little Kimberly!! @kimkardashian #TBT #proudmama 🎀" Kris wrote.

When Kourtney Owned the '90s Denim Trend

"Me and my best friend for all eternity. Our outfits on fleek. #bffae#twinning," Kourtney wrote.

Guess who!!! #TBT 😘

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

Guess who!!! #TBT 😘

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

When Kris Dressed Kim and Kourtney in Matching Outfits

"Guess who!!! #TBT 😘" Kris wrote.

my best friend

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

my best friend

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

When Kendall and Kylie's Hair Rollers Game Was Strong

"my best friend," Kendall wrote.

#tbt

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

#tbt

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

When Kim Tried to Take a Selfie with Baby Kendall and Kylie

"#tbt" Kylie wrote.

When Khloé Didn't Want to Hear Anymore of Kourtney's B.S.

"#fbf my little angels @kourtneykardash @khloekardashian #love#heart," Kris wrote.

#tbt me and creepy lookin @kyliejenner in the background

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

#tbt me and creepy lookin @kyliejenner in the background

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

When Kylie Creeped Out Kendall, Per Usual

"#tbt me and creepy lookin @kyliejenner in the background," Kendall wrote.

When Kendall and Kylie Both Dressed as Dorothy for Halloween

"Happy Father's Day my little light of sunshine. 'You can still call me dad, Kylie. No matter what I'm always going to be your father. That's never going to change,'" Kylie wrote.

When Kylie Called Out Her Mom for Making Her and Kendall Take Pictures

"u can tell my mom for sure made us take this pic .. those fake ass smiles lol," Kylie wrote.

When Kim Did a Hair Flip in a Group Picture with Kourtney

"Throwback to when Kourtney & I were 9&10. Not sure what's cooler Allison's LA Raiders boxers worn as shorts or Kourt's Reebok pumps & hair cut and me doing a hair flip per usual," Kim wrote.

Major throwback

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Major throwback

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

When Kendall and Kylie Wore Matching Outfits to a Theme Park

"Major throwback," Kylie wrote

When Kendall and Kylie Took a Nap with Their Dad

"#goodnight #iloveyou#thisisafterkendallcutallmyhairoffcuzshesabitch #whatever," Kylie wrote.

When Khloé and Rob Were Regular Teens

"Always keeping it classy 🙈 with my one and only @robkardashian" Khloé wrote.

Baby KoKo #TBT

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Baby KoKo #TBT

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

When Khloé Rocked a Side Ponytail Like No Other

"Baby KoKo #TBT," Khloé wrote.

I just love this little cutie patootie

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

I just love this little cutie patootie

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

When Kendall and Kylie Dressed in Matching Pearls and Satin Dresses

"I just love this little cutie patootie," Kylie wrote.

When Kim Wore Baby Blue for Her Family's All-White Picture

"I saved the Queen for last! Mom you have walked through the fire for us all and I know in my heart you would do it all over again to keep us safe. We've all been through so much together & you are always our strength when we need it. I love you so much!" Kim wrote.

When Khloé Looked Emotional on Her First Day of School

"People often say that mothers are the best teachers in the world. I have come to know that it couldn’t be truer. Thank you for being the best mother and teacher I could ever ask for. Happy Birthday mama!!! I love you @krisjenner," Khloé wrote.

When Kim's Dad Wore a Track Suit for Her First Day of School

"My 1st day of school my daddy was there in his Fila track suit," Kim wrote.

When Kim's Grandma Gave Her a Bath

"Happy Birthday Grandma!!!!! I have so many memories with you & papa growing up! You've been such a good example for us & I'm so lucky to have you in my life!" Kim wrote.

When Kris Was Kim's Glam Team and Stylist

"Back in the day when I was @kimkardashian 's stylist, makeup artist, and glam squad. #priceless#happybirthday," Kris wrote.

my favorite photo of me and my beautiful Mj

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

my favorite photo of me and my beautiful Mj

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

When Kourtney Went to the Beach with Her Grandma

"my favorite photo of me and my beautiful Mj" Kourtney wrote.

When Kendall and Kylie Wore Matching Angel Costumes

"Happy birthday Kendall!!!!! You are my angel girl and I love you so so much. I am so proud of you and am so blessed that you are my daughter and beautiful inside and out. You amaze me every single day and I thank God that he gave me you. Have the best birthday @kendalljenner!! #love #family," Kris wrote.

When Kim and Kourtney Wore '80s Snowsuits

"#TBT Gotta love the 80's @kourtneykardash @kimkardashian #love," Kris wrote.

When Kourtney's Grandma Wore Shades Bigger than Her

"MJ and @kourtneykardash on Kourts 1st Birthday!!!! RP @kuwtkgirlsthanks for always posting these amazing photos of my family that I forgot about!!!!! #love #bestmemoriesever #family," Kris wrote.

When Kim and Her Grandma Wore Matching Dresses

"One of my favorite pics....of @kimkardashian and her Grandmother (Robert Kardashian's Mom) who we called Nana....soooo sweet #RobertGKardashian#family #love #memories," Kris wrote.

Baby Kourt. Outfit on fleek.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Baby Kourt. Outfit on fleek.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

When Kourtney Killed It in the One-Shoulder Look

"Baby Kourt. Outfit on fleek," Kourtney wrote.

When Kendall Wore a Bow Bigger than Her

"happy Father's Day to the most wonderful man I know. love you daddy!" Kendall wrote.