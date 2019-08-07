The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Season 17 Trailer Features Some Super Scary & Intense Drama

It wouldn’t be a Keeping Up With The Kardashians trailer without some major drama. And the KUWTK Season 17 trailer shows Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson and medical emergency drama unfolding. Super scary! With the next season of the hit reality show fast approaching (it’s only one month away!), E! is slowly teasing what we can expect to see. A lot of it feels familiar. Kris Jenner explained that this season will pick up where Season 16 left off—in the wake of the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods cheating scandal.

This latest trailer felt very similar to the first one released. The first 3/4 of the trailer just features the fam discussing the various dramas in their lives. However, they really pulled the rug out from under us with the last few seconds. Khloé Kardashian calls her older sister Kim Kardashian while she’s in the car with her friend Jonathon Cheban. The intense, slightly panicked conversation is very concerning. Kim asks, “What just happened? What’s going on?” To which Khloé replies, “The ambulance is on their way here now.” (OMG!) Kim replies quickly, with concern in her voice, “I’m rushing home right now! What happened!?”

And then they just END IT THERE. Classic cliff hanger, except this isn’t fiction—this is real life! Needless to say, we are v concerned about what went down. But we’re also glad to know that everything seemingly works out because this was all filmed before the present day and we know Kim is A-OK! Still, the drama is very real. Fans are theorizing about the possibilities of what the phone call could be referencing. Some have suggested this might have been when Kim’s son, Saint West, was taken to the hospital because of pneumonia. However, that theory is flawed because according to sources like Radar Online, Kim and Kanye West reportedly refused to allow the cameras to film that particular health scare. Aw.

The new season premieres September 8th.