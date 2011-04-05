Kurt Cobain: A Tribute in Stripes and Cardis

Today marks the 17 year anniversary of Kurt Cobain‘s death, which happened when I was in middle school, and made me feel really, really sad then, and still rather sad now, plus kind of old. I would never belittle Kurt’s genius by making this all about his kickass style, which came about organically, like a 1990s Seattle based, sort of angry, really talented flower child with a penchant for cardigans, stripes, cat eyes, thrift finds, and Coverse. It was about rebellion and, probably, comfort, and it inspired everyone and Marc Jacobs.

So, this isn’t about fashion, it’s about a man who owned and sold the world. Get the grunge:

Left to Right: Theyskens Theory denim, $265, at Net-a-Porter; French Connection leopard love coat, $128, at French Connection; A.P.C Classic cardigan, $250, at La Garconne; Asos sunglasses, $21.52, at Asos; Adam Distressed striped cotton-blend T-shirt, $185, at Net-a-Porter; Stila waterproof liner, $20, at Amazon