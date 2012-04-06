Alexa Chung, The Virgins and More Celebrate The Legacy Of Kurt Cobain: Party Snaps

Yesterday marked the 18th anniversary of the death of one of rock’s legends, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. In honor of the musician’s legacy, New York’s Morrison Hotel Gallery debuted their latest photo exhibit featuring images of the man that brought Seattle’s grunge music scene to the forefront, captured by the lens of photographer Jesse Frohman.

Taken during Cobain’s final days, wearing his now more iconic fashion staples like his Jackie O sunglasses and leopard print jacket along with half-painted nails, these set of images take a very informal peek about what made this artist so great and what ultimately lead to his untimely death.

Fans from the music, art and fashion worlds all came out last night to a special press preview located above the Morrison Hotel Gallery in New York’s SoHo neighborhood, attracting fashion designers Betsey Johnson and Anna Sui, and model Fatima Siad, photographer Gavin Doyle and Chef Roblé Ali, along with a pocket of die-hard Nirvana fans.

Even more of the city’s fashionable Downtown denizens made it out to the preview’s after-party at the Tribeca Grand Hotel, and were treated to a live performance by indie buzz band The Virgins as well as a DJ set by living musical legend Jarvis Cocker. With staple cool kids Alexa Chung, Tennessee Thomas, Arden Wohl, Ilirjana Alushaj, Yeah Yeah Yeah’s Nick Zinner and a boatload of other folks in attendance, just about everyone there seemed to have their best grunge-inspired outfit on last night.

To see photos from the after-party at New York’s Tribeca Grand Hotel shot by Antwan Duncan, be sure to take a browse through the slideshow above, and don’t forget to stop by the Morrison Hotel Gallery on 124 Prince Street in New York to see all the iconic images of Kurt Cobain by Jesse Frohman, showing to the public starting today.

