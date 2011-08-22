Kurt Cobain Hated Dave Grohl and Guns N’ Roses? Apparently.

The divas and divos of the ever-egocentric music industry sound off on EACH OTHER. You may have thought the cat fights on the Housewives series are harsh, that last New York cast reunion was pretty unbearable, but they aint got nuthin’ on these peeps.

Flavorwire liststhe top30 Harshest Musician-on-Musician Insults in History and quotes some major heavies such as Kurt Cobain, Elton John, Tupac and Christina Aguilera.

29. Christina Aguilera on Lady Gaga

“I’m not quite sure who this person is, to be honest. I don’t know if it is a man or a woman.”

24. Courtney Love on Dave Grohl

“As for that drummer, well, he’s hit on me so many times. He’s just a very very conflicted guy about me, which is why he continually writes songs about me to hear he ‘hates’ me more than ‘anyone else.’ Kurt loathed HIM more than anyone else (except a journalist) … He’s just sub-mediocre kind of [guy] who does this ‘nice guy’ nonsense.”

23. Dave Grohl on Courtney Love

“She’s an ugly fucking b*tch.”

19. Kurt Cobain on Guns N’ Roses

“They’re really talentless people, and they write crap music, and they’re the most popular rock band on the earth right now. I can’t believe it.”

15. Elvis Costello on Morrissey

“Morrissey writes wonderful song titles, but sadly he often forgets to write the song.”

14. Noel Gallagher on Jack White

“He looks like Zorro on doughnuts.”

7. Elton John on Madonna

“Anyone who lip-synchs in public on stage when you pay 75 to see them should be shot.”

6. Boy George on Madonna

“A vile, hideous human being with no redeeming qualities.”

5. Boy George on Elton John

“All that money, and he’s still got hair like a f*cking dinner lady.”

4. Elton John on Keith Richards

“It’s like a monkey with arthritis, trying to go onstage and look young.”

1. Tupac on The Notorious BIG

