Kropped Kardashians, Macaroons & More: Thursday News Roundup

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

It’s the incredible case (kase?) of the shrinking Kardashian! In the Annie Leibovitz shot print ads for Kardashian Kollection for Sears, the 5’10” Khloe alarmingly appears to be the same size as her two sisters Kim and Kourtney, who are 5’2″ and 5’3″ respectively. Sweet, sweet Photoshop. [Jezebel]

Twilight darlingTaylor Lautner is getting serious about his style. Not only is there the spread in VMAN, the barely legal heartthrob is allegedly consulting Joe Zee regarding his premiere looks for upcoming blockbuster Abduction. I envision a lot of tight, tight clothes in his future.[HollywoodLife]

Scrap your pre-NYFW diets now, because they are about to go out the window anyway. Parisian pastry company Ladure has opened its hotly anticipated New York outpost on the Upper East Side on Madison Avenue between 70th and 71st streets. Let them eat macaroons![Fashionista]

Ugh. Lady Gaga lashes out at fashion critics like Cathy Horyn for their negativityin her new column in V Magazine. I don’t know, Gaga. I think you may have missed the point on this one. [V Magazine]

Everyone loved Sarah Jessica Parker in Prabal Gurung Resort 2012while doing some film promos in London. And if you didn’t, well, you are wrong. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT@derekblasberg Derek BlasbergIf I ride this merry-go-round in Provence will people think I’m reliving my youth? Or a pedophile?yfrog.com/kj24dlwj Ah, yes. A debate we have all had to face.

RT@CarsonGriffith Should I be embarrassed I used to write Li-Lo’s tattoo/that Billy Joel lyric on my mirror in college? Pretty sure I did the same…

RT @chrissyteigen why do celebrities have to list each main category of everything they’ve ever done in their bios? “activist. author. dancer. singer. actor.” Yep. And activist is always first.

RT @CourtneyStodden Softly stepping my sexy silhouette out of the showers sensuous morning steam to prepare for a delicate day. Just a cautionary note: if you aren’t following Courtney Stodden on Twitter, well, then I don’t even know what to say to you.

Image via Sipa.