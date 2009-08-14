Name: Kristina Velkova
Agency: Bloom Models
Hometown: Velingrad, Bulgaria
Current Neighborhood: Secaucus, New Jersey
Most Incredible Model Moment: The greatest moment I experience while modeling is being in front of the camera and having a connection with the photographer; it brings out the art of both individuals, which is the beauty of it all.
Favorite Stores: H&M, BCBG, Mango, Express
Favorite Photographer: Kenroy Lumsden and Melinda DiMauro
What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season? A round trip ticket to Bulgaria