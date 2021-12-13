Kristin Davis Just Responded to Negative ‘Comments’ About Her ‘Face’ in the ‘SATC’ Reboot

Speaking out. Assumptions about Kristin Davis‘ botox in And Just Like That have led her to respond to negative “comments” about her “face.”

Davis stars as Charlotte York in And Just Like That, a reboot of HBO’s comedy series, Sex and the City, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. The show, which was based on Candace Bushnell’s 1997 book of the same title, followed four women in their 30s and 40s—Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis)—and their sex lives in New York City. The show went on to win four Emmy Awards (including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2001) and release two movies, Sex and the City: The Movie in 2008 and Sex and the City 2 in 2010.

In January 2021, HBO announced that a Sex and the City reboot, titled And Just Like That…A New Chapter in Sex and the City, was in the works for HBO Max. The reboot, which premiered on December 9, 2021, sees the return of each of the main cast members—except Cattrall, who has retired as the role of Samantha—a decade after the events of Sex and the City 2.

In And Just Like That, Charlotte is still married to her husband, Harry Goldenblatt, and has two kids: daughters Lily (whom she adopted from China at the end of Sex and the City season 6) and Rose (whom she gave birth to in Sex and the City: The Movie). While there has been a lot to talk about from And Just Like That‘s first few episodes, much of the discussion around Charlotte has been on Davis’ face and whether she’s had botox or fillers. “Kristin Davis is putting fillers and Botox in her face and lips and she’s starting to get the ‘trout mouth’. She looks horrible,” tweeted user @Pepper50247004. User @wondrlndgrl tweeted, “Kristin Davis with the cheap Botox. #andjustlikethat.”

“#AndJustLikeThat I love Kristin Davis but that Botox lip/what whatever she had done is very Courtney Cox… and not for me,” wrote user @giannaporcaro. User @maddyacv wrote, “Kristin Davis overdid it with the Botox omg Pleading face.”

Davis responded to the comments in an interview with The Sunday Times Style Magazine, where she expressed her “shock” at how negative the reactions were. “Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that,” she said. “The level of intensity of it was a shock.” She continued, “I feel angry and I don’t want to feel angry all the time, so I don’t look at it, I just know it’s there.”

In the interview, Davis also looked back at similar comments about her body during Sex and the City. “They would write articles every week about how I was ‘pear-shaped,’ which I didn’t feel was a compliment at the time,” she said. “It would stress me out a fair amount because I couldn’t avoid it. I kind of feel like that’s how it is now too.” she continued,, “But I also feel—I’m going to be blunt—I feel like, ‘Fuck you. Fuck you people, like, come over here and do it better.’ You know what I mean? Like, what are you doing?”

Davis also noted the increase of social media as one of the main differences from when she was on Sex and the City to now. “That’s the problem with social media, right, is that you don’t know what those people are doing. You don’t know anything about them. They’re just hurling bombs at you. It makes me angry,” she said.

SJP responded to similar comments about her and her cast aging in an interview with Vogue in November 2021. “There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man,” she said. “‘Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?'” Like Davis, Parker also blamed social media for fueling the criticism. “Everyone has something to say,” she said. “It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better,” Parker said. “I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

While Davis hasn’t confirmed what cosmetic treatments she’s had done, she hinted in a 2018 interview with New Beauty that she hasn’t had procedures that use needles like botox and dermal fillers. “I’m scared of needles, scared of complications and scared of doing something that looks bad and not being able to go back and fix it,” she said. Instead, Davis favors treatments like CoolSculpting, a noninvasive cryolipolysis procedure that freezes fat cells.

“During my career I’ve gained weight, I’ve lost weight, I’ve gone to the gym six days a week, I’ve gone to the gym not at all. Right now I’m in a ‘not at all’ phase because I have two kids, but throughout it all, there’s a job you have to show up to, and a lot of times, you have to wear jeans,” she said. “The last job I did I had, to wear jeans and pants and everything and I remember being a little worried because if you’re curvy on camera, sometimes it can look too curvy. So when I heard about CoolSculpting, I was intrigued, but I had the misconception that in order to be a good candidate, you needed to have a lot of fat you were trying to reduce.”

And Just Like That is available to stream on HBO Max. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about And Just Like That and Sex and the City, read HBO’s official companion book, Sex and the City: Kiss and Tell. The book, written by dating columnist and screenwriter Amy Sohn, is filled with behind-the-scenes secrets from Sex and the City‘s six seasons and details on the real-life stories that inspired the show’s shocking episodes. The book also includes 750 full-color photographs from filming the series, as well as an introduction written by none other than Sarah Jessica Parker. With fun facts on how many dates Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda really went on to never-been-told secrets about Carrie’s most outrageous (and fabulous) outfits, Sex and the City: Kiss and Tell is a must-read for any SATC superfan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.