Kristin Cavallari Just Shaded Her Ex-Husband’s Fling Amid Those A-Rod Affair Rumors

Don’t mess with the ex. Kristin Cavallari shaded Southern Charm’s Madison after Jay Cutler’s rumored fling with the reality star by sharing this clever video to Instagram.

In the clip posted by pal Justin Anderson, the Uncommon James founder, 34, is working out to Jennifer Lopez’s song, “Let’s Get Loud.” Fans couldn’t help but think the song choice was a little shady, considering that LeCroy, 30, is also entrenched in rumors of an affair with J-Lo’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. ICYMI, the Southern Charm star’s castmates accused her of cheating on her ex and co-star, Austen Kroll, with an “ex-MLB player” during a recent reunion episode of the Bravo series. LeCroy denied the accusation at the time, saying that they had never even met each other in person. “He contacted me and, yes, we DM’d, but other than that, there was nothing,” she said. “I’ve never physically seen him, touched him.”

The South Carolina native defended herself further on Wednesday, February 3, in an interview with Page Six. She told the newspaper that she and the former New York Yankees player had “spoken on the phone” but “never met up” in the past. “That’s the truth,” she said. “[We’ve] never been physical…never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.”

But Rodriguez isn’t the only person that LeCroy has been linked to in recent weeks. The hairstylist sparked romance rumors with Cavallari’s estranged husband, Jay Cutler, in January 2021. “It’s nothing serious at this point,” a source told Us Weekly on January 8, noting at the time that “they’re having fun getting to know each other.” That fun didn’t appear to last very long, however, as LeCroy eventually exposed alleged DMs from the ex-football player to prove that he “pursued” her following his split from Cavallari, and not the other way around.

But according to an insider who spoke to Us, “All of what Madison is saying and putting out there is just noise to Kristin.” The source went on to say that “Kristin is unbothered by what is being said about her—it just doesn’t affect her in any way, to be honest.”

Even so, Cavallari and Cutler put up a united front against the drama with a matching post shared on Instagram on January 22. “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that,” they captioned the image, seemingly referring to LeCroy’s claims.

