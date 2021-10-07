Jay Cutler Dated Jana Kramer to Make Kristin Cavallari ‘Jealous’—Here’s Whether It ‘Worked’

After her ex-husband reportedly tried to make her “jealous” by dating someone new, Kristin Cavallari’s response to Jay Cutler and Jana Kramer‘s breakup is everything we needed to let us know if he actually succeeded.

According to an insider who spoke to E! Online, Kristin simply “didn’t care” about her ex’s dating life—which wasn’t exactly the response Jay was seemingly expecting. As a refresher, Kristin’s ex-husband Jay previously sparked dating rumors with singer Jana Kramer after the pair were spotted out on several dates in Nashville in September. However, news broke on Wednesday, October 6, that the former football player “broke it off” with Jana after a short-lived romance.

According to E!’s source, Jay started dating the One Tree Hill alum just “to get under Kristin’s skin.” But, as the insider adds, “it didn’t work, so he broke it off. They went out all over Nashville and Kristin didn’t care. That’s it.”

Jay’s relationship with Jana was among his first since his split from Kristin. The former couple separated in April 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage and 10 years together. The Laguna Beach alum and the former quarterback share three kids: Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7 and Saylor, 5. Kristin, for her part, has since been linked to comedian Jeff Dye, whom she dated from October 2021 to March 2021, and is now reportedly in a new relationship with country singer Chase Rice, who she started dating in June 2021.

“Kristin wasn’t jealous to begin with,” a source told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 7, after news broke of Jay and Jana’s breakup. “The real reason [they broke up] is because he didn’t succeed at making Kristin jealous,” the insider continued. “He took Jana to the most public places for their dates, knowing they would be photographed together and would get attention from being out in Nashville, but it never worked.”

According to a separate insider who spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, Kristin “isn’t surprised that Jay and Jana’s fling didn’t last very long.” The source echoed the previous insider’s claims, explaining, “Kristin knew from the beginning that Jay was not seriously interested in Jana. He was more interested in making Kristin jealous.”

ET’s source also notes that Kristin is more “focused on her own life, her businesses and taking care of her children,” instead of her ex-husband. “She is happy and doing her own thing. She isn’t caught up in who Jay is dating, but she did think it was shady of Jana to go out with Jay,” the insider added, noting, “Kristin thought they had a friendship and felt like she had been supportive of Jana through her own divorce.” Jana, for her part, split from football player Mike Caussin in 2021 after nearly six years of marriage. The former couple share kids Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2.

