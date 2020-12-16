Kristin Cavallari’s Boyfriend Responded to Rumors She’s Also Dating a ‘Southern Charm’ Star

Back to reality TV? Kristin Cavallari responded to rumors she’s dating Southern Charm‘s Austen Kroll after her divorce from Jay Cutler.

Cavallari—who announced the end of her E! reality TV series, Very Cavallari, in May—was seen with Kroll, along with his Southern Charm costar Craig Conover and her hairstylist Justin Anderson over the weekend in Nashville. The foursome documented their hangout on their Instagram accounts, which included photos and videos of them at dinner and having a drunk dance party. One of the clips showed Cavallari on Kroll’s shoulder, which led fans to believe the two are dating six months after she announced her separation from Cutler.

After the rumors, Cavallari took to her Instagram Story to confirm that she and Kroll are just friends. “I didn’t realize I wasn’t allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys,” she wrote.

Cavallari’s boyfriend, comedian Jeff Dye, also responded to the rumors in a tweet on Tuesday, December 15. “He wishes,” he wrote, along with a winking face emoji.

Cavallari and Dye were first linked in October when they were photographed kissing in Chicago. The two were seen again packing on the PDA in Mexico in December. “[Jeff] thinks he’s so lucky to be spending time with her. He loves that she owns who she is and admires her success,” a source told Us Weekly in November. “[Cavallari] isn’t looking for someone serious right now…Jeff is hoping that their relationship will progress and turn into that and get closer to her. He’s doing his best to keep himself in the picture for as long as possible.”

Their relationship comes six months after Cavallari announced her separation from Cutler in April after seven years of marriage. They share three children, sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 5. “I always thought it was interesting when people would refer to us as ‘couple goals.’ I was like, ‘If you guys only knew,'” Cavallari told People of her relationship with Cutler in September. “Every relationship has their stuff. I met Jay when I was 23. I was a baby. Jay and I had so much love for each other, but we grew up. When you work at something for so many years and nothing’s changing, I think you have to just make a decision. We all want to be happy.”