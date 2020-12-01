Here’s How Kristin Cavallari Feels About Her Ex-Husband Getting Cozy With Her Former Employee

Fans were waiting for Kristin Cavallari’s reaction to Jay Cutler flirting with her ex-employee, Shannon Ford, ever since the former NFL quarterback posted a video of his outing with her to Instagram on Saturday, November 28. According to a source close to the reality TV star, Kristin isn’t bothered in the slightest.

That may not be the reaction Very Cavallari fans were expecting. When Jay, 37, shared a video of himself to social media with Shannon, 27, many assumed their “oysters and wine” hangout would upset his ex. Not only does this come just seven months after their split in April, but let’s just say that Shannon and Kristin, 33, don’t have the best relationship. Fans of Kristin’s show may remember Shannon from season 1 of the reality series, which premiered in July 2018. At the time, Shannon was seen on the show working as the social media director for Kristin’s brand, Uncommon James. She was consistently criticized by the reality TV personality for failing to do her job well, and by season 2 of the series, the Laguna Beach alum revealed that she had fired Shannon altogether.

So, it’s fair to see why fans would interpret Jay’s hangout with Shannon as a dig at his ex. But apparently, Kristin isn’t all too bothered. “Kristin made the choice to leave her marriage and she was also the one to end her friendship with Shannon,” a source close to the reality star told HollywoodLife on Tuesday, December 1. “She isn’t looking back on either decision so, as much as people might like to assume this video [of Jay and Shannon hanging out] would bother her, it doesn’t. She’s moved on and is very happy in her life.”

Kristin announced her divorce from Jay in April after 10 years together, and six years of marriage. The couple share three children together—sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 5. According to a second source, Kristin is focusing more on her kids and job than her ex. “Kristin heard about the clip when she started getting a bunch of texts and calls from people. But truth be told, she laughed it off because despite what some may think it didn’t affect her one bit,” the source explained.

The insider continued, “Kristin didn’t take the time to watch it because she’s been really busy promoting her Uncommon James jewelry line for the holiday season. Plus, she’s just living her life and staying in her own lane. She’s busy with work and the kids and really doesn’t have time to engage in the nonsense that outsiders try to create. She’s doing fantastic and is excited about celebrating the holidays.”