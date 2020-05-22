Kristin Cavallari’s Net Worth Will Be Just Fine *Even* If She Loses Money from Her Divorce

Scroll To See More Images

What a mess. Ever since Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s divorce announcement, it seems like fans of the reality star and NFL player are learning more and more about the unruly underbelly of their relationship. Even Kristin Cavallari’s net worth is bound to be an area of contention, as it’s unclear whether the Hills alum had a strong prenup in place before her marriage.

Fans of Very Cavallari caught a small whiff of tension between the couple, who have been together for more than 10 years before announcing their divorce in a joint statement. But many are resurfacing one clip of Very Cavallari in particular where Kristin, 33, mentions her prenup. After the reality star complains about a long day at work, Jay jokes, “I can’t even get a job there, and I own half of it.” The awkward moment ends when Kristin murmurs, “We might want to work on that prenup.” Ouch. Add that onto those cheating rumors and accusations of “marital misconduct,” and divorce proceedings are definitely not looking good for these two.

That said, we have no idea if they ever did get around to their prenup. It’s both possible that Jay could actually walk away with “half” of Kristin’s money, or that she’s already secured her business from marital misfortune. Whichever’s the case, the reality star will still be a-OK thanks to her hefty net worth. Here’s everything we know about how much Kristin’s worth today.

How much does Kristin Cavallari make from reality TV?

From Laguna Beach to The Hills, Kristin’s made a big name for herself as far as reality TV goes. And the gigs certainly pay: Speaking to InStyle in 2019, Kristin explained that her big break on Laguna Beach earned her enough to make significant upgrades to her life.

“The second season, I used my paycheck to get a BMW X5. That was a really big moment for me, especially because the car that I got when I was 16 was an 11-year-old Isuzu Trooper that broke down on me all the time,” she explained.

I hated it, especially being in Laguna Beach where all of my friends had brand-new Mercedes. And when I was 18, I bought my first pair of Christian Louboutin shoes.” You love to see it.

By the time Kristin joined the cast of The Hills for Season 5, the burgeoning reality TV star was reportedly making an estimated $90,000 an episode, according to The Daily Beast. While details about her earnings from Very Cavallari aren’t publically available, we can assume that it’s at *least* $90K (but probably even more).

How else does Kristin Cavallari make money?

Kristin is bringing in serious bank thanks to sponsored content and public appearances. According to The Daily Beast, she can make anywhere between $20,000 to $25,000 per public appearance. Her Instagram endorsement fee is likely generous, too.

Outside of ~social~ opportunities, the Hills alum also runs her own brand called Uncommon James. The company, which sells home goods, jewelry, and more, was bringing in around $20 million in revenue as of July 2019. While Kristin doesn’t keep *all* of that money, let’s just assume that she takes home a pretty hefty salary because of it.

What is Kristin Cavallari’s net worth in 2020?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kristin Cavallari’s net worth is $30 million as of 2020. Whether her ongoing divorce from Jay Cutler changes that number is yet to be seen.

