Fans Think Kristin Cavallari Wished Herself a Happy Mother’s Day From Her Ex’s Instagram

The tea is hot. Kristin Cavallari’s Mother’s Day post from Jay Cutler’s Instagram is very, very sus. Fans think the Hills alum wished herself a happy Mother’s Day from her ex-husband’s Instagram account and here’s why: On Sunday, May 10 (a.k.a. Mother’s Day), the NBA star took to his Instagram to wish his ex-wife a happy Mother’s Day. (As people do on the holiday.)

The post included a photo of Cavallari and their three kids—Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6 and Saylor, 4—as they looked at the ocean with their backs to the camera. “Happy Mother’s day to all the moms. These 3 little ones picked a good one,” he wrote in the caption, to which Cavallari responded in the comments with a heart emoji.

Sweet, right? Well, not to some fans who think that Cavallari still runs her ex-husband’s Instagram and posted the happy birthday message to herself, which would make sense given their tumultuous divorce at the moment. “Give Jay his Instagram,” one comment read. Another user wrote, “Kristin you should give Jay his Instagram back.” One more added, “Kristin, get off his account.”

In 2018, USA Today reported that Cavallari runs Cutler’s Instagram after she took to her Instagram Stories to confirm that her then-husband does not, in fact, post himself. “I think there needs to be a little clarification on Jay’s Instagram,” she said at the time. “It’s not him running it. It’s me. It’s what Jay would have if he had Instagram.”

It’s unclear if Cavallari still runs her ex-husband’s Instagram, but it would make sense as to why he wished her a happy Mother’s Day so soon after their divorce. As reported before, Cutler and Cavallari don’t even live in the same house anymore. Instead, the two share their Nashville home, with each person receiving three days out of the week. That said, no one knows their relationship but them. So if Jay is still allowing Kristin to run his Instagram, so be it.