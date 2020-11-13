Kristin Cavallari & Jeff Dye’s Relationship Is ‘Super Hot & Fiery’ Amid Jay Cutler Divorce

Things are heating up! News of Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye’s “hot and fiery” relationship comes just days after the couple was spotted exchanging an intimate kiss while on a dinner date in Nashville, according to a source with Us Weekly.

Kristin and Jeff’s relationship began six months after the Very Cavallari star, 33, announced her split from Jay Cutler, her husband of seven years, in April, and things seem to be going well for them: “Kristin and Jeff’s relationship is super hot and fiery right now,” an insider told Us Weekly on November 13. “They’re very into each other and Jeff is so obsessed with her.” The comedian, 37, reportedly feels “lucky” to be with her.

“[Jeff] thinks he’s so lucky to be spending time with her. He loves that she owns who she is and admires her success,” the source adds. Kristin isn’t “isn’t looking for someone serious right now,” but Us Weekly‘s source says “Jeff is hoping that their relationship will progress and turn into that and get closer to her. He’s doing his best to keep himself in the picture for as long as possible.”

The pair were first linked in October after TMZ obtained a video of them on a date in Chicago. A source told Us at the time that Jay Cutler was “not happy” to see his estranged wife moving on so quickly. The former NFL quarterback and the Uncommon James designer announced their divorce in April after 10 years together and nearly seven years of marriage.

“This is just the situation of two people growing apart,” they wrote in a joint statement at the time. However, Cavallari also issued court documents with accusations of “inappropriate marital conduct” that month, making their divorce process less than amicable.

Even so, Kristin has spoken out about doing her best to co-parent with Jay following their split. “We’re taking it day by day and navigating it the best way we know how,” she told People in September. The former couple share three children together: sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4. While things might not be that “serious” for Kristin, her new beau has already met her kids, according to Us Weekly‘s source.