Kristin Cavallari Just Blocked Her ‘Friend’ Jana Kramer After She Went on a Date With Jay Cutler

Pals no more! Kristin Cavallari reacted to Jay Cutler and Jana Kramer’s date by blocking her “friend” Kramer on Instagram shortly after reports emerged about her outing with the Very Cavallari star’s estranged husband.

Kramer, 37, and Cutler, 38, were recently spotted out on a first date in Nashville, Tennessee. Their outing came just days after reports claimed Cavallari, 34, is dating country singer Chase Rice, 35. According to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 7, Cavallari’s ex purposely went on the date with her Kramer to upset her. “Jay was trying to make Kristin jealous but Kristin has told friends it isn’t going to work,” an insider explained. “It’s not a coincidence that Jay decided to go public with Jana right after news broke that Kristin and Chase Rice are dating.”

An insider who spoke to Entertainment Tonight adds that the Laguna Beach alum previously thought of the Kramer as a friend, which led her to “block” the One Tree Hill actress on Instagram after her date with Cutler. “Jana and Jay did go out on a date in Nashville,” the source explained. “Kristin believed that her and Jana were friends and has blocked Jana on Instagram in response to this happening. Kristin is moving on and doing her own thing.”

Cutler and Cavallari, who married in 2013, announced their decision to split after 10 years together in April 2020. The exes share three children: Camden, 8, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5. Kramer, for her part, filed for divorce from her ex-husband Mike Caussin in April 2021, citing “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery” in her divorce filing at the time. The pair, whose divorce was finalized in July, also share a daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2. According to a separate insider who spoke to Us, “Kristin’s been helping Jana throughout her divorce. They have the same divorce lawyer.”

“She wouldn’t have blocked her if she wasn’t good friends with her,” the insider added on Tuesday. “Jana is the complete opposite of Jay’s ideal girl. She puts her kids on social media and shares a lot of her personal life with her fans—she’s just not the typical girl Jay would date.”

However, some sources claim that Cavallari and Kramer aren’t actually that close. “Jana and Kristin have only met a few times in person at events for work. They were never friends,” one source told Us. “They supported each other’s projects here and there. Their kids have never met.” Another insider tells ET, “Jana has never thought of Kristin as a close friend and only as an acquaintance who she has met a few times.”