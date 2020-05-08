A Timeline of Every Wild Rumor About Kristin Cavallari’s Divorce From Jay Cutler

By now, everyone and their moms has heard that Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have ended their marriage after seven years together. But with so much out there about their breakup, it’s hard to keep track of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s divorce timeline. So we thought we would do everyone a solid and break down every wild rumor we’ve heard about the couple since their divorce announcement in April 2020.

But before we do that, let’s recap Cavallari and Cutler’s marriage: The Hills alum and the NFL star married on June 8, 2013, in Nashville, Tennessee. They welcomed their first child, a son named Camden, in 2012. Since then, they’ve welcomed two more kids. Their brood includes Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4. Almost a decade after she starred on The Hills and Laguna Beach, Cavallari returned to reality TV on E!’s Very Cavallari in 2018. The show, which has been on for three seasons, was the first time Cavallari and Cutler’s marriage was in the spotlight. While the two bickered on the show, their split took fans by surprise. At the time of Cavallari’s divorce announcement, the show hasn’t been renewed for a fourth season, but we’re crossing our fingers for what we hope will be its best season yet.

Read up on Cavallari and Cutler’s divorce timeline ahead.

The Divorce Announcement

Cavallari and Cutler announced their divorce on April 26, 2020 with the same statement. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the reality star captioned a photo of her and her then-husband. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.” They were married for 10 years.

Did He Cheat With Her Best Friend?

On season 3 of Very Cavallari, Cavallari asked Cutler about rumors that he had cheated on her with ex-best friend Kelly Henderson. At the time, Cavallari said she didn’t believe the rumors. “When season 2 was airing, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having an affair,” she said in a January 2020 episode. “Not for one second have I ever thought that it was true. It wasn’t the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it.”

While she didn’t believe her ex-BFF would do her like that, Cavallari did accuse her former friend of using her for fame. “The whole time, her whole thing has been like, ‘I don’t care about the show. I only care about your friendship,’” she said in the same episode. “She drank the Kool-Aid, big time. I thought Kelly was the last person on the planet that this would ever happen with.”

In her divorce filing from April 2020, Cavallari accused Cutler of infidelity during their marriage. She cited “inappropriate marital conduct” and “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.” “[He] is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper,” Cavallari claimed, according to the divorce papers.

A source told Us Weekly in April 2020 that both Cutler and Cavallari would accuse each other of infidelity and their relationship became “antagonistic.” “The word around Nashville is they really just don’t like each other anymore,” the insider said. “They would accuse each other of cheating, but nothing really solid. They are both very stubborn and bump heads a lot and neither backs down.”

The source continued, “Kristin and Jay always seemed annoyed with each other and they were only on the same side when it came to their kids. It was better for their whole family to divorce.”

Custody of the Kids

After the couple filed for divorce, Cutler asked for joint custody of the couple’s three kids: Camden, Jaxon and Saylor. Cavallari, on the other hand, requested primary physical custody. In her filing, she denied that her ex-husband “has always been the available at-home parent and primary caretaker” of their children.

While neither party asked for child support, the reality star asked Cutler to pay for their kids’ health insurance and other health-related expenses, such as dental, orthodontic and eye car, according to the divorce paperwork. In May 2020, a source told Us Weekly that the couple decided to split their time with their kids down the middle, which means 182.5 days a year for each parent. The two will also divide holidays by even and odd years.

Did His Anger Play a Part?

A source told Us Weekly in May 2020 that Cutler was a “shouter” and his “temper” was one of the reasons that his marriage with Cavallari didn’t work. “There have been instances while filming [Very Cavallari] where he would be mean to her, embarrass her, make her feel bad or storm off. He was never pleasant to the crew or others filming,” the insider said. “Her breaking point was this last year. She felt like it was time. They had been trying to make it work and she certainly had been. They had been to counseling.”

The source continued, “He didn’t have an issue about calling her out or yelling at her in front of other people. That experience was really embarrassing her. He would be rude to fans and that was really embarrassing to her. That’s not her at all; she’s always nice to her fans. It’s been like that for a long time, but she was sticking it out for the kids.”

In her divorce filing, Cavallari also accused Cutler of verbally attacking her in front of their children.“[He] makes inappropriate statements to and about [her] and attempts to draw her into an argument in front of their minor children,” the filing read. “Wife does not believe that it is in the best interest of either party or their minor children to reside in the same household. Wife fears that if the parties are required to remain in the same residence, it would be an unhealthy environment, causing irreparable harm to their minor children.”

House Arrangements

At the time of their separation, Cutler and Cavallari shared a house in Nashville. A source told Us Weekly in May 2020 that the couple would split their time at residence, with each party receiving three days. “Kristin stays at the house three days then Jay stays at the house for three days,” the insider said. “They are three days in the house on, three days off. Then she goes to a friend’s, or he goes to the Bancroft house.”

The Bancroft house is the couple’s second property. The insider claimed that Cavallari doesn’t stay there because she doesn’t feel “safe.” “She doesn’t feel safe at the Bancroft house because it doesn’t have phone or internet,” the source said.

In other court documents, Cutler claimed that Cavallari purchasing another house would be “completely frivolous and an unnecessary expense” as the two already own several properties in Tennessee.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.