Kristin Cavallari’s New Tattoo Is a Reference to Her ‘Difficult’ Divorce From Jay Cutler

Moving on. Kristin Cavallari’s Jay Cutler divorce tattoo is a tribute to her strength after her breakup from her husband. The Hills alum took to her Instagram on Tuesday, August 24, to share a photo of her in a tattoo session with celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy (who has also inked stars such as Kendall Jenner, Zayn Malik and Hailey Bieber.)

The photo showed the Laguna Beach alum on a couch with a mask on as JonBoy tatted some ink on her left forearm. “Tattoo time @jonboytattoo,” she captioned the post. Cavallari later revealed in a photo on her Instagram Story that she tattooed the letters “CJS,” which are the first letters of the names of her three children—sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4—whom she shares with her estranged husband, Jay Cutler.

Cavallari also revealed on her Instagram story that she tattooed a butterfly near her wrist as a symbol of strength amid her “difficult” divorce from Cutler. “Butterflies have been such a sign for me when going through difficult times,” she captioned a photo of her showing off her wrist. (See photos of both tattoos here.)

Along with her new tattoos, Cavallari also received the opportunity to tattoo JonBoy. She shared a video of the moment on her Instagram Story alongside the caption: “Add tattoo artist to the resume. Something I never thought I would do…”

Cavallari and Cutler announced their divorce after seven years of marriage in April 2020 with join statements on their Instagram accounts. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the couple wrote. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

In her divorce filing in April 2020, Cavallari cited “inappropriate marital conduct” and “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, which led fans to believe that Cutler was unfaithful to her. “[He] is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper,” Cavallari claimed, according to the divorce papers.

On season 3 of Very Cavallari, Cavallari asked Cutler about rumors that he had cheated on her with ex-best friend Kelly Henderson. At the time, Cavallari said she didn’t believe the rumors. “When season 2 was airing, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having an affair,” she said in a January 2020 episode. “Not for one second have I ever thought that it was true. It wasn’t the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it.”

While she didn’t believe her ex-BFF would do her like that, Cavallari did accuse her former friend of using her for fame. “The whole time, her whole thing has been like, ‘I don’t care about the show. I only care about your friendship,’” she said in the same episode. “She drank the Kool-Aid, big time. I thought Kelly was the last person on the planet that this would ever happen with.”

In a May 2020 interview on iHeartRadio, Henderson denied that she had a romantic relationship with Cutler. “I’m just gonna go ahead and put this out there, there was never an affair. I have nothing to do with their divorce and I am not dating Jay Cutler,” she said at the time. “I’ve been in a relationship for quite some time now. He is a very private person and I respect that. You know, him and his kids are a huge part of my life now, but I try to keep them out of the public part of my life because it’s not what they signed up for.”