Kristin Cavallari Revealed the Real Reason She Filed For Divorce From Jay Cutler

Since news of their split in April, fans have been wondering why Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler divorced. Was it because of the cheating rumors with her best friend? Was it because of his alleged temper? Five months later, Cavallari is finally breaking her silence on why she filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage.

In an interview with People on Wednesday, September 23, the Hills alum revealed that she and her ex-husband had relationship issues long before they decided to end their marriage. “I always thought it was interesting when people would refer to us as ‘couple goals.’ I was like, ‘If you guys only knew.'”

Though they had issues for a while, Cavallari explained that her marriage hit a low point while she and Carter were filming season 3 of their E! reality TV show, Very Cavallari, in 2019. “We definitely kept a lot of stuff private,” she said. “Producers saw stuff, but they didn’t put it in the show—which is good, because I don’t want my kids to ever [see that].”

“It didn’t happen overnight,” Cavallari continued of their breakup. “We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I’ve ever made.”

Though she and Cutler aren’t married anymore, Cavallari went on to tell People that the two still have a co-parenting relationship for their three kids: Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4. “I still care so much about him and talk to him almost every day,” she said. “We have three kids together. He’s going to be in my life forever.”

As for why their relationship ended, Cavallari revealed that the couple simply grew apart. “Every relationship has their stuff. I met Jay when I was 23. I was a baby. Jay and I had so much love for each other, but we grew up,” she said. “When you work at something for so many years and nothing’s changing, I think you have to just make a decision. We all want to be happy.”

However, Cavallari’s divorce isn’t the only big change in her life. In May, E! announced that Very Cavallari was cancelled after three seasons, a decision Cavallari was “relieved’ by. “I’m just relieved,” Cavallari said. “I just knew I was going to have to talk about everything, and I didn’t want to. Thinking about filming was giving me anxiety. “My kids are the most important thing to me. What’s best for them? Probably not doing a reality show, having to talk about divorcing their dad.”

In the end, Cavallari is happy about her decision to file for divorce. “I’m proud for making this decision,” she said. “It wore at me every single day for years. I feel like my whole world is opening up now because of it, and I’m just feeling the best I’ve felt in a really long time. I’m really excited about the future all around.”

