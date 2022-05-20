Kristin Cavallari Just Reacted to Rumors Her Ex Jay Cutler Had a ‘Long-Time’ Affair With a Friend’s Wife

At arm’s length. Kristin Cavallari is staying out of Jay Cutler’s affair. The Laguna Beach alum reacted to the news of her ex-husband’s rumored affair with his neighbor’s wife, and she wants absolutely nothing to do with it.

Jay was accused of having the affair during a vacation that he had with his neighbors and his kids Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kristin. A source told InTouch on May 18, 2022, “The husband and Jay are good friends and also neighbors. Their kids are all friends. While they were on the trip, Jay was hooking up with his wife.” The source confirmed that Jay and his neighbor’s wife were “hooking up for a long time.” Kristin reportedly heard the news from a friend. The source noted that “she just wants to distance herself from all of this.”

Jay and Kristin were together from 2010 to 2020, and got married in 2013. Kristin announced their separation on April 26, 2020. She posted the news on Instagram with the caption, “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

The two have since moved on past their relationship. Kristin was last linked to country singer Chase Rice in 2021. “They’ve been seeing each other a little over a month,” an insider told People in August 2021. “They were introduced through a mutual friend. She was last spotted at his concert. They’re having fun together.” However, Kristin and Jay continue to have a good relationship for the sake of their kids. “They are friends and they are single. They will always have each other’s back,” an insider previously said to E! News in January 2021.

When asked about her divorce from Jay, Kristin told E! News, “I’m proud for making this decision. It wore at me every single day for years. I feel like my whole world is opening up now because of it, and I’m just feeling the best I’ve felt in a really long time. I’m really excited about the future all around.”

For more about Kristin Cavallari, read her 2016 memoir, Balancing in Heels: My Journey to Health, Happiness, and Making it all Work. In the New York Times bestseller Kristin gives an unscripted look into her life, from her relationship with NFL quarterback Jay Cutler to her time on Laguna Beach and The Hills (and all the drama that happened behind the scenes.)

