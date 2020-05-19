Kristin Cavallari’s Ex-BFF Just Broke Her Silence on Those Jay Cutler Affair Rumors

The answer we’ve been waiting for. Kristin Cavallari’s friend responded to Jay Cutler cheating rumors, and Kelly Henderson has no time for drama. Kelly—Kristen’s former best friend—broke her silence on rumors that she had an affair with the Hills alum’s ex-husband in a recent interview on iHeartRadio’s podcast, “All’s Fair.”

In the episode, which was published on Tuesday, May 19, Kelly denied that she had anything to do with her ex-best friend’s divorce. “I’m just gonna go ahead and put this out there, there was never an affair. I have nothing to do with their divorce and I am not dating Jay Cutler,” Kelly said. “I’ve been in a relationship for quite some time now. He is a very private person and I respect that. You know, him and his kids are a huge part of my life now, but I try to keep them out of the public part of my life because it’s not what they signed up for.”

In the most recent episode of Kristen’s E! show, Very Cavallari, the reality star explained that she and her longtime BFF were no longer friends because Kristen believed that Kelly was using their relationship for fame. The end of Kristen and Kelly’s friendship also came at a time when there were rumors that Kristen’s former friend had cheated with her husband.

“The whole time, her whole thing has been like, ‘I don’t care about the show. I only care about your friendship,’” Kristen said in an episode. “She drank the Kool-Aid, big time. I thought Kelly was the last person on the planet that this would ever happen with.”

In her recent podcast interview, Kelly confirmed that she isn’t “really” in touch with Kristen or Jay since her friendship with the former Laguna Beach star ended. “I’ve kind of gotten some space from both of them,” she said.

Kristen and Jay announced their divorce in April after 10 years of marriage. The two confirmed the news with the same statement on their Instagram accounts: “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

