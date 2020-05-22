Kristin Cavallari’s Ex-Best Friend Called Those Jay Cutler Cheating Rumors ‘Bulls—t’

She would like to be excluded from this narrative. Kristin Cavallari’s friend Kelly Henderson called Jay Cutler cheating rumors “bullshit.” The comment came after fans thought that Kelly, a celebrity stylist and Kristin’s ex-best friend, posted a photo of Jay on her Instagram. The picture, which was posted on May 1, showed a man’s arm with a beaded bracelet that fans believe looks similar to one Jay has worn many times on his Instagram. The photo also showed what looked like Kelly’s arm with a similar bracelet on her wrist.

“I wear that bracelet everyday and had no f–king clue that you guys would make this into a thing,” Kelly commented back on Thursday, May 22, in response to those who believed the matching bracelets were evidence that she cheated with Kristin’s ex-husband and was the reason for their divorce.

Kelly, whose response was posted by CommentsByCelebs, continued: “FYI- basically all kids make those. Especially in quarantine. I know it doesn’t matter what I say, because you guys will make up whatever you want, but I know my truth. Sorry you are choosing to keep wasting your time on bullshit.”

The stylist also responded to another fan who believed that she posted the photo on purpose to stir up drama between her and Kristin. “I didn’t start this narrative or storyline and moved on with my life a long time ago. You guys keep trying to make it into something. You You [sic] have ZERO clue what you are talking about,” she responded.

She wrote back to another fan, “Do you see what happens when I even engage though. no point to even try to stop it and I refuse to send more hate around by telling people who just like to stir the pot, my side of the story. You don’t know what you are talking about and that’s all I will say. You are wasting your fucking time here.”

Kelly’s comments come after she broke her silence on claims that she’s dating Jay after Kristin’s divorce. “I am not dating Jay Cutler,” Kelly said simply. Kristin and Jay announced their divorce after almost seven years of marriage in April. Kelly and Kristin’s fallout was documented on the reality star’s E! series, Very Cavallari, where Kristin claimed that Kelly only wanted to be friends with her for the fame. The episode came at a time there were rumors that Jay and Kelly had cheated with each other. Yikes. Yikes. Yikes.