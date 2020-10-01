Kristin Cavallari Reveals She’s Officially Dropping Jay Cutler’s Last Name After Their Divorce

On her own. Kristin Cavallari is dropping Jay Cutler’s name after their divorce. The Laguna Beach alum revealed in an interview on On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday, September 30, that she’s ready to be legally a Cavallari again.

In the interview, the Hills alum revealed that she’s “workin on” removing her ex-husband’s last name from her own and restoring her maiden name. The conversation occurred after Seacrest noted that Cavallari’s Zoom name was still Cutler. “Your name on the Zoom should be changed,” he said. “It says Kristin Cutler on my screen.”

The Very Cavallari alum responded with a laugh, “Oh my God, I didn’t even notice that! Wow! Technically, I’m still Cutler. Working on that. I’m literally going to take a note right now to change it.”

Unaware that her Zoom name still had Cutler, Cavallari thanked Seacrest for flagging that to her. “You’re the first person that’s said that! Thank you for pointing that out!” she said. “Appreciate it.”

Cavallari announced in an Instagram post in May that she and Cutler had separated after 10 years of marriage. The couple share three children: sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” she wrote on her Instagram at the time. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

In an interview with People in September, Cavallari revealed that she and Cutler had marriage issues long before they filed for divorce in May. “I always thought it was interesting when people would refer to us as ‘couple goals.’ I was like, ‘If you guys only knew,'” she said.

The reality star also revealed that her marriage hit a low point while filming season 3 of Very Cavallari in 2019. “We definitely kept a lot of stuff private,” she said. “Producers saw stuff, but they didn’t put it in the show—which is good, because I don’t want my kids to ever [see that].”

