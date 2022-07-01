Kristin Says Divorcing Jay Was the ‘Best’ Thing She’s Ever Done After Hinting She Felt ‘Empty’ During Their Marriage

Getting real. Kristin Cavallari’s divorce is the one thing she doesn’t regret. The Very Cavallari alum opened up about her feelings about her divorce from Jay Cutler in a recent episode of The School of Greatness.

She told her side of the story on the podcast on June 29, 2022. “The scariest thing that I’ve ever done is get a divorce. But it’s been the best thing that I’ve ever done and that has really jumpstarted my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now,” she confessed. “My kids have inspired me to become the best version of myself,” she referred to her kids with Jay: Camden, Saylor and Jaxon. “I can only be as good to my kids as I am to myself. If I am empty, I have nothing to give them. Being able to be energized and love myself so I can love on my kids — and support them and encourage them — that’s the most important thing. It’s gotten me to a really peaceful place. I feel the best I’ve ever felt in my whole life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” she said confidently. “I’m no longer afraid of getting hurt.”

She then expressed her excitement about going on the dating scene again. “I’m actually excited to see who I can be in a new relationship because I feel like I’ve done so much work the last few years. I’m in no rush to be in a new relationship, but when I am, it will excite me to see how different I can be.”

Kristin’s kids have been vocal about their mom getting back on the dating scene. On June 23, 2022, she posted a series of Instagram stories with her sons Camden and Jaxon. “I’m getting dating advice from my boys,” she said. “Jaxon just said I need to date somebody older.” “A lot older. Young people are crazy,” her son replied. The boys then joked that their mom needed to “wear better lipstick.” “The boys hate my orange lips,” she clarified. “Maybe that’s the issue. I’m wearing orange [lipstick] today.”

Jay, meanwhile, was caught in some neighbor drama when he allegedly had an affair with his neighbor’s wife. An insider told InTouch Weekly on May 18, 2022, that Kristin reportedly heard the news from a friend, and said that “she just wants to distance herself from all of this.”

Jay also recently revealed that he “partied” after their divorce was settled. The former Chicago Bears quarterback told his side of the story on his podcast on June 1, 2022, “When the settlement came through, I threw a party. I don’t recommend divorce for anybody. I’m just gonna go ahead and say that, but, um, it worked out. It worked out for Kristin. It worked out for me, so it is what it is,” he said on the podcast. Kristin responded to his partying comment when she was approached by TMZ on June 6, 2022, telling the publication, “I’ve been partying for 2 years straight.”

Jay and Kristin announced their divorce in April 2020. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” they said in a joint statement. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

