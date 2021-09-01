Kristin Cavallari Has a New Boyfriend Days After Her Ex-Husband Called Dating ‘Hard’ Amid Their Divorce

Scroll To See More Images

Since her days on Laguna Beach, fans have been interested in Kristin Cavallari‘s boyfriend and who she’s dating. Kristin was born in Denver, Colorado, and raised in Chicago, Illinois. She moved to Laguna Beach, California, in her junior year of high school, where she filmed two seasons of MTV’s reality TV show, Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.

Kristin returned to reality TV 2010 as the main cast member on the final season of The Hills. Almost a decade later, she starred in her own reality TV show, Very Cavallari on E!, for three seasons from 2018 to 2020. She made a cameo in The Hills reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, in 2021. In 2020, she announced her divorce from her then-husband, Jay Cutler, after 10 years marriage. The two share three children. Kristin opened up about the split in an episode of The Hills: New Beginnings in 2021.

“Before my divorce, I’d come out for two days max,” she said. “I’d, like, cram everything into two days. Now that I have my kids, half the time, I have more time. The only good thing about a divorce.” As for how she’s different, Kristin explained that she feels more free. “For the most part, I feel really free, and I am really happy,” she said. “Overall, I’m just doing really well. It’s such a heavy thing. [I want to] close that chapter and move on. It’s so hard.”

Still, that doesn’t mean that Kristin is done dating. With her life away from cameras and reality TV for now, fans may want to know what Kristin’s romantic life looks like. Ahead is what we know about Kristin Cavallari’s boyfriend and who she’s dating now.

Chase Rice (2021 – Present)

Kristin and country singer Chase Rice started dating in June 2021. “They’ve been seeing each other a little over a month,” an insider told People in August 2021. “They were introduced through a mutual friend. She was last spotted at his concert. They’re having fun together.” TMZ reported that Kristin and Chase had been together for two months before news broke of their relationship in August 2021. They met through a mutual friend in Nashville, Tennessee, where they both live.

A week before news of their relationship, Kristin’s ex-husband, Jay Cutler, called dating while divorced “hard” in an episode of his podcast, “Uncut With Jay Cutler.” “It’s hard as hell really,” he said at the time. “Meeting people is hard. I think finding out what people really want from you; I think that’s probably an issue.” He continued, “I’m at a different phase of my life now with kids. Priorities have changed. It isn’t just a purely selfish play by my part…The whole landscape has changed. There are apps, there’s Twitter, there’s Instagram, it’s a whole different ball game. You’re not just walking into a restaurant or bar and talking to somebody. That doesn’t exist anymore.”

Chase is a country singer who opened for Kenny Chesney’s “The Big Revival Tour” in 2015. He’s released top 10 country hits like “Ready Set Roll,” “Eyes on You” and “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen” with Florida Georgia Line. Prior to his relationship with Kristin, Chase dated season 24 Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller. He even performed at a concert for Bachlelor Peter Weber and Victoria at a concert at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, during the show, which led to drama between the three of them.

Jeff Dye (2020 – 2021)

Kristin and stand-up comedian Jeff Dye started dating in October 2020. A source told Us Weekly in February 2021, a month before their split, that the couple wasn’t official. “She’s just hanging out with him. They’re enjoying each other’s company [and] having fun. That’s it,” the insider said. “They’re really just getting to know one another and seeing where things go. … If they do decide to one day become official, people will know for sure.” Kristin and Jeff broke up in March 2021. A source told Us Weekly at the time that their romance had simply ran its course. “Kristin is doing her own thing and focusing on building her brand Uncommon James,” the insider said.

Jay Cutler (2010 – 2020)

Kristin and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler met in 2010 and were introduced by their mutual friend, Giuliana Rancic. “We balanced each other out nicely, me being very outgoing and Jay more reserved,” Kristin wrote in her 2016 book, Balancing in Heels. The two got engaged in April 2011 and married in June 2013. They welcomed their first child, a son named Camden, in 2012. Their second child, a son named Jaxon, was born in 2014. Their third child, a daughter named Saylor, was born in 2015.

In April 2020, Kristin and Jay announced in statements on their Instagrams that they had separated after 10 years together. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family,” the statement read. A source told Us Weekly at the time that their split came amid a dark period in their relationship. “The word around Nashville is they really just don’t like each other anymore,” the insider said. “They would accuse each other of cheating, but nothing really solid. They are both very stubborn and bump heads a lot and neither backs down.”

Stephen Colletti (2004)

Kristin and her Laguna Beach co-star, Stephen Colletti, dated during seasons 1 and 2 of the MTV reality TV show, which aired between 2004 and 2005. Kristin wrote in Balancing in Heels that the most difficult part of Laguna Beach was fighting with Stephen. “Stephen was the most important thing in my life, and there was nothing I cared about more,” she said. “I hated fighting with him on camera because it felt like I was airing all our dirty laundry.”

After Kristin posted a photo with Stephen in 2020, fans wondered if they were back together. Stephen shut down the rumors in an interview with Page Six at the time and confirmed that he and Kristin are just friends. “It was nice to see that it was received in a positive way,” he said. “People look back on a show that was out a long time ago and have some fond memories of watching it with their friends and maybe can relate to some high school relationships that they had.”

