See Kristen Wiig’s Curious Prada Gown From Every Angle

In case you’re not a die-hard fan like some of us (ahem, most of the StyleCaster editorial team), “Anchorman 2” is coming out this Wednesday. The New York premiere of the sure-to-be-hysterical film was last night, and star/funny lady extraordinaire Kristen Wiig stepped onto the red carpet wearing a full-length, long-sleeved gown by Prada.

This dress might err a bit on the dowdy side for the sexy comedian, but if there’s one thing Wiig always delivers, it’s a definite penchant for chic, high fashion. While it’s rare to see other lady comedians showing any sartorial understanding of big names like Prada, Wiig is one of the few who gets it on a regular basis.

Click through the gallery above to see her controversial dress from every angle, and