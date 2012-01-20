Kristen Turner Of Glitter ‘N Glue: DIY Chainmail Collar

There’s nothing like a good DIY project to get our hearts pumping on a cold weekend afternoon. These lovely crafts appeal to our fashion-inclined minds and allow us to add to our wardrobes for just a couple of dollars — and nothing beats that.

Considering our affection for a little DIY, it’s no surprise that we’re loving Kristen Turner and her blog Glitter ‘N Glue. This fashion-publicist-turned-stylist knows exactly what’ll make a girl smile — you know, like this fancy chainmail collar we’ve got for you above. Having worked with the likes of Forever 21, Teen Vogue and Lucky Brand Jeans, this fashionista has the talent and natural creativity to take the latest trends and make them completely accessible to every stylista.

Luckily for us, Kristen has a couple projects up her sleeves just for StyleCaster. And here’s the first one. Have you been hankering for an embellished collar to jazz up a basic shirt? We know we have. So click through the slideshow above for step-by-step instructions on how to get your very own chainmail collar.

Did you try out this project? Snap a picture, upload it as a daily mirror and leave the link in the comments section below so we can check out your results!