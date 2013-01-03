Kristen Stewart’s Best Cover Yet: V Magazine’s Spring Preview Issue

Kristen Stewart has graced more than her fair share of magazine covers—everything from Vogue to the infamous issue of Us Weekly that showed her supposedly cheating on Robert Pattinson—but none have been as good as her first of 2013. On the Spring 2013 Preview issue of V, available January 10, K-Stew looks laid-back and chic, proving that she really is most comfortable when she’s out of her couture and lounging in a sheer white tank top (with her bra straps obviously showing).

Styled by Joe McKenna and shot by fashion photog duo Inez and Vinoodh, we’re pretty sure this is Stewart’s best cover yet because it’s completely her. Instead of piling on the makeup and accessories, she looks incredibly natural with her trademark Juste un Clou bracelet and slightly disheveled hair.

For more of Stewart’s shoot and the accompanying interview, head over to V—and let us know, is this the best she’s looked yet?