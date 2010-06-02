Kristen Stewart Whines About Fame, Alexander Wang To Launch Another Collection

Has the ‘Twilight’ star been spoiled by fame?

Not quite caught up on your fashion news? Feed your daily “diet” with these juicy tidbits:

Bridal couturier Angel Sanchez is going contemporary. The designer is launching an 18-piece prt–porter line called Sanchez so young brides can continue to wear his frothy wares after their big day now you can “always the bride” and mean it. (StyleList)

Alexander Wang isn’t one to rest on his laurels. The “it” girl favorite is launching an unnamed essentials collection comprised of the Wang stuff girls continue to scoop up seasonally think trousers, jackets and a flat front shirt. (Vogue UK)

Apparently ladies take four times longer to get ready on Mondays than Fridays. Is it that we’re just slow mo’ on Mondays or unwilling to wash our hair by Friday?

(Jezebel)

Rodarte follows Proenza Schouler in designing a line of drapery textiles for Knoll Luxe. Anyone thinking of going the Scarlett O’Hara route and fashioning a frock out of the curtains, don’t bother, they’re going for $315 per yard. (Racked)

Kristen Stewart told British Elle, People always ask me if Im dating Robert [Pattinson]. Its beyond annoying. People say that if I just tell them everything theyll leave me alone.” What’s annoying is when fame makes people wealthy and then they whine about being famous. (Hollywood Life)

