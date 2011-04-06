Kristen Stewart Vs. Lily Collins: Snow White Style Standoff

Get ready fairy tale lovers: there are two Snow White remakes in the works in Hollywood. The firstwhich is due out in December 2012stars Twilight‘s own Kristen Stewart and is titled Snow White and the Huntsman. This rendition, which E! claims will be “sexy and suspenseful,” focuses on Snow White and a hunky leading man who attempt to escape from the Evil Queen, played by Charlize Theron. Last Friday, it was announced that newcomer Lily Collins, 22, would also be cast as Snow White in another upcoming filmthe tentatively titled, The Brothers Grimm: Snow White.

Both starlets have recently become fashion industry darlings, and rather than discussing which actress would better portray Snow White, we immediately started debating which girl has the best style. In the past year, Kristen Stewart has caught the attention of both Anna Wintour and the Proenza Schouler boys, which earned her a Vogue cover and solo editorial. Lily is much newer on the scene, but she’s already attended a handful of Chanel events, meaning that she’s scored an enviable spot on Karl Lagerfeld‘s radar. Not easy to do. Plus, she’s already got a signaturethose thick eyebrows!

We’ve gathered some of Kristen and Lily’s latest and greatest looks, and we are turning to you all to tell us: which Snow White is the most stylish of them all?

PS: Is it too soon for us to start getting excited about the Snow White costumes? Because we are.