Kristen Stewart Vs. Lily Collins: Snow White Style Standoff

Get ready fairy tale lovers: there are two Snow White remakes in the works in Hollywood. The firstwhich is due out in December 2012stars Twilight‘s own Kristen Stewart and is titled Snow White and the Huntsman. This rendition, which E! claims will be “sexy and suspenseful,” focuses on Snow White and a hunky leading man who attempt to escape from the Evil Queen, played by Charlize Theron. Last Friday, it was announced that newcomer Lily Collins, 22, would also be cast as Snow White in another upcoming filmthe tentatively titled, The Brothers Grimm: Snow White.
Both starlets have recently become fashion industry darlings, and rather than discussing which actress would better portray Snow White, we immediately started debating which girl has the best style. In the past year, Kristen Stewart has caught the attention of both Anna Wintour and the Proenza Schouler boys, which earned her a Vogue cover and solo editorial. Lily is much newer on the scene, but she’s already attended a handful of Chanel events, meaning that she’s scored an enviable spot on Karl Lagerfeld‘s radar. Not easy to do. Plus, she’s already got a signaturethose thick eyebrows!
We’ve gathered some of Kristen and Lily’s latest and greatest looks, and we are turning to you all to tell us: which Snow White is the most stylish of them all?
PS: Is it too soon for us to start getting excited about the Snow White costumes? Because we are.
Who's the fairest of them all?
Lily at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in an ADAM dress and Sergio Rossi shoes. Adorable and age appropriate.
Here, Kristen looks gorgeous in a Valentino dress at the Cinema Society & Everlon Diamond Knot Collection screening of Welcome To The Rileys in October, 2010. Not only does the dress fit like a glove, I love her glamorous red lip and how confident (read: not awkward) she looks on the carpet.
Lily glows in this bright Michael Kors dress at Teen Vogue's 8th Annual Young Hollywood Party in October, 2010. To say she looked "pretty in pink" would be a serious understatement.
Kristen also rocked a hot pink frockhers is Doo.Riat the LA premiere of The Runaways in March 2010. It's a girlier hue than we're used to seeing her in, and although her bod looks great in it, I'm not loving the dress.
Lily looks every bit the tangerine dream in a cool Calvin Klein frock at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in June 2010. This color is absolutely perfect for her.
The perfect Snow White look! K. Stew wore this one-sleeved Elie Saab to the Eclipse premiere in Los Angeles in June, 2010. To be honest, I don't think that this is her most flattering choice, but she seems to be sticking to her "tight and short" formula pretty strictly.
Lily chose an olive Chanel dress for the Met Gala in May 2010. It's tasteful while still making a statement, which isn't easy for young starlets to pull off.
Kristen also chose Chanel for the Met Gala last year, and even though the sparkling sheer skirt is pretty cool, I think that she looks a little bit awkward and that her hair and makeup age her.
Looking cute and casual in Chanel at a pre-Oscar dinner in LA in February, 2011. Must be nice to be on Karl's radar at such a young age...
My favorite K. Stew look everthe Proenza Schouler Spring 2010 scuba sweater and skirtat an event to celebrate New Moon in 2009. She's looking a little sheepish, but she's almost grown out of that by now.
A style icon in the making: Lily looks super cute at a ComicCon event in San Francisco in April, 2011. Watch out, Alexa Chung, you've got some sartorial competition.