Kristen Stewart: Twilight Star Talks Weight, Love, and Bella

With New Moon hitting theatres in just a matter of weeks, Twilight star Kristen Stewart is hitting the media circuit to promote the hotly-anticipated sequel. She ironically tells Allure, the beauty industry standard, how she differs from the many other starlets out there in terms of promotion prep, sadly stating her inability to measure up: “It’s all about those 10 minutes. You have to be funny and cute, and you have to promote the movie, and I don’t know what else,” she says. “You have to look hot or something. I don’t know; I don’t know.”

She’s aware of her unkempt image, and of “what people say,” but persists that that is just who she is: “I go outside, and I’m wearing a funky T-shirt and my hair is dirty.”

Stewart typically refuses to speak to her relationship with co-star Rob Pattinson, but will admit to living vivaciously through the sexual tension between his Edward and her Bella. With the whole vampire thing preventing them from having sex, she cites the interaction as “more than foreplay…the buildup, is like, ridiculous…it’s addictive.”

Sounds…intense.