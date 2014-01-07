Links to Click: Kristen Stewart Goes Topless for Balenciaga, Emma Stone Goes Surfing, More

Here are some of the day’s most exciting reads from around the Internet!

1. Kristen Stewart goes topless (again) for the latest Balenciaga fragrance campaign. [Beauty High]

2. Give back and step up your shoe game with Toms first ever sandal silhouette, available online today. [Toms]

3. Organizing your shoes inevitably means more space; these tips will help keep your closet clutter-free. [The Vivant]

4. Cute couple alert! Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield hit the waves in Hawaii. [Huffington Post]

5. LOL: here is a compilation of some of the naughtiest (funniest) cat stories ever. [Distractify]

6. Fake or Real? Did Kim Kardashian photoshop her sexy selfie? [NY Mag]

7. The Outnet is hosting an amazing Jil Sanders sale, with up to 70% off some styles. [The Outnet]

8. Hair how-to: here are 15 easy-breezy hairstyles for busy mornings. [Daily Makeover]