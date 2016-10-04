StyleCaster
Share

Kristen Stewart Opts Out of a Shirt on the Red Carpet, Pants on the Street

What's hot
StyleCaster

Kristen Stewart Opts Out of a Shirt on the Red Carpet, Pants on the Street

by
Kristen Stewart Opts Out of a Shirt on the Red Carpet, Pants on the Street
Photo: Wenn

Kristen Stewart is giving new meaning to the phrase “clothing optional,” after stepping out in NYC yesterday sans pants only to appear on the red carpet later in the evening without a shirt. Obviously, she looked amazing on both occasions, because she is a huge badass.

Not everyone can pull off such a risky look on the street, much less on the red carpet, but Stewart’s devil-may-care persona and newly shorn and bleached hair are really working for her. Also, not everyone can wear a blazer with a pair of saddle shoes (and nothing else), but sadly not everyone is Kristen Stewart.

MORE: Kristen Stewart Went Platinum Blonde, and She Looks Amazing

14448329 213926765693792 5585822315268014080 n Kristen Stewart Opts Out of a Shirt on the Red Carpet, Pants on the Street

Credit: Instagram | @taraswennen

At a Q&A sesh earlier in the day for her new film Certain Women, which comes out October 12, she paired a Philip Lim blazer with a Chanel tee and shoes. OK—technically she was wearing shorts, but they were so tiny as to appear MIA. Do you see any shorts here?

14566573 204362143310607 6575018558449778688 n Kristen Stewart Opts Out of a Shirt on the Red Carpet, Pants on the Street

Credit: Instagram | @kristenstewart.insta

Fine, fine, here are the shorts. But they’re not really part of the outfit, per se. They’re just for getting in and out of a waiting SUV.

14583239 1169806683084995 8860505595933884416 n Kristen Stewart Opts Out of a Shirt on the Red Carpet, Pants on the Street

Credit: Instagram | @uncaffetraamiche

Later in the day, Stewart donned a Sandro suit and nothing else for the NYC premiere of her new film. Well, she was wearing shoes. And quite a bit of hair gel, courtesy celeb hair guru Kylee Heath.

14350628 601107603394485 4733397510331039744 n Kristen Stewart Opts Out of a Shirt on the Red Carpet, Pants on the Street

Credit: Instagram | @taraswennen

14592180 308592746176968 5723703422738235392 n Kristen Stewart Opts Out of a Shirt on the Red Carpet, Pants on the Street

Credit: Instagram | @taraswennen

Gorgeous, gorgeous, gorgeous. Hats off, Stewart, one of the few people in the world who can wear (practically) no pants in one outfit and no shirt in another on the same day, and look classy and chic through it all.

MORE: Here’s Kristen Stewart Without Makeup at Breakfast

14488252 1776931599240960 509518240976732160 n Kristen Stewart Opts Out of a Shirt on the Red Carpet, Pants on the Street

Credit: Instagram | @kyleeheathhair

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share