Kristen Stewart Is Actually Dressed Like the Fuckboy Of Your Dreams

If you’ve ever been on a college campus, you know who I’m about to describe: He has a weirdly fashionable sense of style, a smirk indicating he knows he’s hot and he constantly leaves you on read. You can’t shake him from your mind, and for some reason you don’t really want to. This fuckboy you’re annoyingly into is actually just—surprise!—Kristen Stewart in a suit.

The actress arrived to the Chanel Couture Show on Tuesday wearing an androgynous suit that’s left everyone questioning our sexualities—sexuality is fluid, after all. Seriously, the combination of the tweed blazer (with no shirt underneath, I might add) and rolled gold pants is something I didn’t know I needed until this very moment. It’s like Kristen Stewart went through my grandma’s old blazer collection and turned it into a look I’m so beyond into, I might cry. I mean, the gold details on her blazer perfectly match the pants! I’m in love. (No, like, actually, I think I might be in love.)

Adding fuel to the sartorial fire (and my ever-increasing thirst), Kristen Stewart wore both a string of pearls and black chunky loafers with the suit. The pearls give a quick nod to the classic Chanel tweed and pearls look, while the loafers turn the outfit into that of an androgynous god (or goddess—androgyny doesn’t discriminate). Be still my beating heart.

Stewart’s red nail and lip—really her whole beauty look—were the cherry on top of what I consider a perfect ensemble. She even sported a pair of red sunnies, giving the whole fuckboy look a finishing touch that has me checking my phone for texts back I know I’ll never get.

In all honestly, I don’t think I will ever be the same after seeing Kristen Stewart in this outfit. Everyone has that one fuckboy who just won’t leave them alone, and mine is K. Stew. I guess that’s just my cross to bear. You can leave me on read whenever you want, Kristen.