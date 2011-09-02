Kristen Stewart Stuns in New Marcus Foster Music Video

I have no idea whoMarcus Foster is, but something tells me his career is about to blow up. The singer’s latest video for the moderately depressing song “I Was Broken” stars the always brooding Kristen Stewart, who looks hauntingly beautiful in black and white.

A lot of people tend to be turned off by Kristen, but personally, I can’t get enough. Herblas attitude always amuses me, and I appreciate her bold fashion choices (such as the Balmain she wore at the MTV Movie Awards and her pension for Proenza Schouler), but also her low-key love of Converse and jeans. In the video, she stays true to herself, opting for a Market tee and little makeup.

As an interesting sidenote, Daily Mail notes that Kristen’s Twilight costar and fellow subject of tabloid scrutiny regarding their “are they or aren’t they” relationship, Robert Pattinson, recorded a cover of Foster’s song “Let Me Sign,” which you can hear as a bonus track on the firstTwilight soundtrack. Anyway, check out the video here, and bask in the sheer emo-ness of K-Stew.