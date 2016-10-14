New Couple Alert: Kristen Stewart Reportedly Has a New Girlfriend

Kristen Stewart has been spotted with St. Vincent quite a bit in recent days, and if reports are true, the two are dating, as per Us Weekly. Previously, they were friends, while Stewart dated Alicia Cargile and St. Vincent (born Annie Clark) dated Cara Delevingne.

Stewart brought St. Vincent to her Certain Women premiere in NYC last week, which started the rumor mill churning; after that, “they spent almost every day together,” a source told the publication.

Apparently, they were first seen together at a comedy show in L.A. August 30; they also had dinner together that night, as reported by the Daily Mail. But back then, the dinner was reported as a platonic thing, as they were still both believed to be dating other women.

“It’s been very romantic,” Us Weekly’s source claimed. “Kristen is always whispering closely in her ear and asking her opinion.” They also had sushi at Soba-ya in NYC’s East Village and took a stroll together; Stewart hit up St. Vincent’s show in L.A. October 9.