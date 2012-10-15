It’s Official: Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson Are Hanging Out Again

After weeks of speculation that Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have been hanging out again (following her rumored dalliance with married “Snow White and the Huntsman” director Rupert Sanders), there’s finally confirmation! It seems the duo have managed to put their differences behind them, (coincidentally — or not) just in time to embark on the press tour for the final “Twilight” flick.

Us Weekly reports that on Saturday night, the pair arrived for a friend’s birthday dinner at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood and snuck into the garden through a private entrance. And last night, they were at it again — relaxing at the less celeb-friendly sports bar Ye Rustic Inn in Los Feliz. They were reportedly “cozying up” to one another, and while we’d generally dismiss this type of report as hearsay, the folks at Entertainment Tonight snagged a picture from the supposed rendezvous.

Of note is that Pattinson’s favorite Dodgers hat makes an appearance in the photograph (and he was supposedly wearing it at Chateau Marmont). This means that Kristen Stewart has definitely given it back to him, since she wore it tooling around Los Angeles while making out with Sanders.

With “Breaking Dawn — Part 2” in theaters on November 16, we can only hope that there are plenty more photo ops in their future.