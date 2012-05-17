Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson: The Couple That Acts Together Stays Together

Good news for all you Twihards. Although the outrageously awful (yet incredibly addicting and awesome at the same time) Twilight franchise is coming to a close, those of us who get a sick pleasure out of watching Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson appear together on-screen are in luck.

As we all know, everyone and their mother is weighing in on who should play the lead roles in Fifty Shades of Grey. If you haven’t heard of Fifty Shades of Grey, it’s because you have had no human contact for the past few months except for your drug dealer and the Domino’s delivery guy. Basically it’s a book that was clearly written for fashion girls who want to be in book clubs (read: drink cheap wine and complain) and sexually repressed housewives.

Anyway, obviously K-Stew and RPatz are naturally being “considered” for the leads, but K-Stew hasn’t read the book because she’s probably too busy with her nose in some Proust. However, the prospect thrills her: “I’m dying to make another movie with Rob, I think that we’re a good team,” she said.

Praise the lord. I can breathe easy. Click through the gallery above for some K-Stew-slash-RPatz loving.