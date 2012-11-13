Kristen Stewart Reunites With Robert Pattinson at “Twilight” Premiere in A (Very) Sheer Zuhair Murad Gown

After months of anticipation, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson finally reunited on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “Breaking Dawn — Part 2” — and they both looked amazing. We’d even go so far as to say it’s the best they’ve ever looked. K-Stew opted for a super-sheer nude Zuhair Murad gown and a dramatic fuchsia lip. She kept the accessories simple, wearing only her trademark Cartier Juste un Clou bracelet.

Meanwhile, Pattinson looked flawless in an exquisitely-tailored forest green Gucci suit. The duo offered up plenty of photo ops as they gazed into each other’s eyes like nothing ever happened.

While many predicted K-Stew would wear Balenciaga (her go-to lately — she’s the face of the brand’s fragrance), she absolutely killed it in red-carpet favorite Zuhair Murad back in September at the “On the Road” premiere in Toronto. We couldn’t be more pleased with this choice, and it’s safe to say that they’ve both come a long way — fashion-wise and otherwise.