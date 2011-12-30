Kristen Stewart Plots Her Boyfriend’s Musical Domination

It should come as no surprise that this was another year of gawking at one of the most confusing, and most intriguing, celebrity couples: Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

There were highs (like when K-Stew finally confirmed to GQ that she was dating the Brit), and lows (when Pattinson was spotted out with some random K-Stew lookalike in L.A. one night), but the duo remained strong. Now, they’re closing 2011 out on a cute note.

Apparently, K-Stew scooped up two vintage guitars (a 1959 Fender Jazzmaster and a 1947 K&F Lap Steel) for $12,000. Not too shabby, eh? These guitars aren’t just vanity pieces. Pattinson will be recording an album soon, and the thoughtful gifts are sure to make for a super sweet new year. Here’s to more of the nonchalant couple in 2012!