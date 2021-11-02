Kristen Stewart Told Her Fiancée ‘I Love You’ After 2 Weeks of Dating—Meet Her Wife-to-Be

Loved up! Kristen Stewart‘s partner, Dylan Meyer, is now her fiancée. Stewart and Meyer, who met in 2013 but didn’t start dating until 2019, got engaged in 2021 after two years of dating. But who is Kristen Stewart’s partner, Dylan Meyer? We have those answers ahead.

Stewart, who identifies as queer, has dated several celebrities in Hollywood including her Speak co-star Michael Angarano, her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, producer Alicia Cargile and model Stella Maxwell. In an interview with InStyle in November 2020, Stewart opened up about the “pressure” to come out.

“The first time I ever dated a girl, I was immediately being asked if I was a lesbian. And it’s like, ‘God, I’m 21 years old,'” she said. “I felt like maybe there were things that have hurt people I’ve been with. Not because I felt ashamed of being openly gay but because I didn’t like giving myself to the public, in a way. It felt like such thievery. This was a period of time when I was sort of cagey.”

Stewart explained why she’s been so private about her relationships in the past. “Even in my previous relationships, which were straight, we did everything we could to not be photographed doing things—things that would become not ours,” she said at the time. “So I think the added pressure of representing a group of people, of representing queerness, wasn’t something I understood then. Only now can I see it. Retrospectively, I can tell you I have experience with this story. But back then I would have been like, ‘No, I’m fine. My parents are fine with it. Everything’s fine.; That’s bullshit. It’s been hard. It’s been weird. It’s that way for everyone.”

So who is Kristen Stewart’s partner, Dylan Meyer, and how did they meet? Read on for what to know about Kristen Stewart’s fiancée and how their love story is more romantic than any rom com Stewart has ever starred in.

How did Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer meet?

How did Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer meet? Stewart explained in a 2019 interview on The Howard Stern Show that she and Meyer met a movie set in 2013 but didn’t keep in touch. They reconnected at a mutual friend’s birthday party in 2019 and started dating soon after. “The day that I met her, it was like all bets were off,” Stewart said at the time. “I met her years ago on a movie and I hadn’t seen her in six years, and then she rocked up at a friend’s birthday party, and I was like, ‘Where have you been, and how have I not known you?’ She’s been living in L.A. alongside my life somehow but not ever converging.”

Stewart also revealed in her interview with Stern that she told Meyer she was in love with her just “two weeks” into their relationship. “The first time I told her I loved her, it was really late and we were in some shitty bar and her friends were there or whatever, and they walked out,” she said. “And I was just like, ‘Oh, man, I’m so fucking in love with you.’ Done.” During the interview, which was two months into Stewart and Meyer’s relationship, the Twilight actress also told tern that she couldn’t “fucking wait” to propose to Meyer and she would “absolutely” get married to her. “Yeah, I want to be, like, somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast,” Stewart said. When asked of how she planned to propose to Meyer, Stewart said, “I can’t say right now, because she’ll find out.” She also confirmed that their engagement won’t be “tied to any weird sort of convention; it’s just, like, when you know, you know.”

Two years later, Stewart confirmed that she Meyer were engaged in another interview with Stern. “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” she announced in November 2021. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

Who is Kristen Stewart’s fiancée Dylan Meyer?

So who is Kristen Stewart’s fiancée Dylan Meyer? Like Stewart, Meyer was born and raised in Los Angeles, which is one of the reasons they bonded when they first met. “It was so obvious,” Stewart told Stern in 2019. “We’re both from L.A. and we really love L.A. We’re both kind of, like, scumbags. We both felt like trolls as kids. We’re so similar but different. She’s a writer, she’s brilliant.”

Meyer is a screenwriter and actor. According to her IMDB, her writing credits include 2015’s Loose Ends and 2016’s XOXO, which starred Sarah Hyland. She’s also written for the TV series Miss 2059, as well as worked on the 2021 Netflix movie, Moxie. Along with screenwriting, Meyer also has also acted in short movies like 2011’s The Death and the Return of Superman, 2015’s Wrestling Isn’t Wrestling and 2015’s Jem Reacts to the New Jem and the Holograms Trailer.

In April 2021, Meyer shared a photo of Stewart with her dog in honor of her soon-to-be wife’s 31st birthday. “Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off,” she wrote in the caption.