Kristen Stewart Low-Key Looked Like ‘90s Aaron Carter at the ‘Underwater’ Premiere

No matter the century, decade or year, ’90s boy band and pop aesthetics will always light a proverbial fire under me. Nothing is quite as hot to me as that slick hair and hot boy charm we only really got to experience during a brief 10 year period between 1990 and 2000 (during much of which I was a literal toddler and couldn’t appreciate the zeitgeist in which we were living). Like a gift from above, though, Kristen Stewart’s Underwater premiere look was total ’90s Aaron Carter vibes in the hottest way imaginable.

Of course, if you know me, you’ll know that I think Kristen Stewart is hot wearing absolutely anything. My thirst for the actress is real, yes, but the Alessandra Rich ensemble Stewart chose to wear paired with a total ’90s dreamboat haircut and her swoon-worthy fuck-boy attitude seals the DAMN deal. That white bralette top? Iconic. The matching black blazer and mini skirt? Inspired. The lace-up heels? We love a touch of hyper femininity. There’s no denying this entire ensemble is incredible on its own—but on Kristen Stewart, it deserves a place at the MoMA.

Let me also take a quick moment to point out these chains around Kristen Stewart’s neck. I wouldn’t necessarily call myself a big fan of chains, but in this case, I’m all for it. In addition, the actress’ eye makeup is flawless, and I’m still over here swooning at that ’90s pixie cut. Can someone please get me a huge-ass fan, because I honestly might faint (despite the fact that I am sitting down with a giant glass of water next to me). Once again, Kristen Stewart has managed to hit me up, make me fall in love, leave me on read, ghost me and break my heart all with one outfit. The power this woman has!

If you, too, would like to attempt to pull off this ’90s look, feel free to shop below for a similar vibe. While most of us will never be able to look exactly like a hot Aaron Carter, it’s worth a try.

