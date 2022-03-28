Kristen Stewart’s Leggy Oscars Look Is A Party On The Bottom & We Love It

Scroll To See More Images

Oscars night can turn any celebrity into Hollywood royalty but if you’re Kristen Stewart, you can go ahead and skip a step. She’s been rocking red carpets for years now and Kristen Stewart’s Oscars 2022 look is certainly one for the books. The Spencer actress went all out at the 94th annual Academy Awards for her first-ever Oscars nomination.

Whether Kristen Stewart takes home the trophy for best actress for her role as the late Princess Diana in Spencer suddenly seems like a secondary thought in comparison to the stir she caused on the red carpet by wearing shorts. K-Stew is in head-to-toe Chanel, and definitely took a fashion risk by creating her own rules with the legendary brand.

The last time (and only other time) Kristen Stewart attended the Academy Awards was back in 2013 when we all just knew her as the sullen Bella Swan from The Twilight Saga. Even though she wore a gorgeous Reema Acra ball gown to the 2013 Oscars, the look was overshadowed by the not-so-glamorous crutches Stewart hobbled on all night. It may have taken eight years, but Kristen Stewart has finally had an opportunity for redemption.

The redemption comes in the form of Chanel couture, of course. It comes as no surprise that Kristen Stewart wore Chanel to the Oscars, but instead of rocking a gown, she somehow pulled off the impossible on the red carpet: wearing shorts. Stewart has been a Chanel ambassador since 2013 (maybe the crutches weren’t that bad for her image). Stewart brings a unique edge to the traditional Chanel heritage aesthetic in her personal style but was able to play into the classic elements of the brand as the late Princess Diana in Spencer.

Chanel partnered with Spencer’s costume designer Jacqueline Durran to recreate Princess Diana’s iconic signature looks. Many of the costume pieces throughout the film were pulled directly from Chanel’s archives or recreated especially for Stewart to wear. Despite the exquisite costuming, Spencer did not receive any other Academy Award nominations outside of Kristen Stewart’s performance. Kristen Stewart took the evening in stride, and making up for the lack of recognition with an award-worthy outfit.