Kristen Stewart On Her Gross ‘Breaking Dawn’ Birth Look

Well, folks. Yesterday marked the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and all our favorite stars (Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner, Kellan Lutz and Ashley Greene, to name a few) walked the black carpet in their Sunday best.

Say what you will about the Twilight fam, but they’ve come a long way. They all looked dynamite last night. Take a peek above to see Kristen Stewart’s slitty and chicJ. Mendel premiere ensemble. Personally, I thought she killed it, but as she told THR, filming on the now-iconic film series wasn’t always so glam — particularly during the highly-anticipated birth scene!

“I would look in the mirror and think I looked bad, but I knew they were going to go in and digitally make it even worse,” she said. Although she was disgusted by her appearance, she thought director Bill Condon captured the moment beautifully.

Many of my friends have gripes about K-Stew, claiming her perpetually blas “I’m better than fame” attitude gets to them, but in this interview she really emphasized how grateful she is, and that goes a long way in my book.”I grew up with high, high, high aspirations, and they were never this high. It’s mind-blowing,” she stated. It seems like one of the most awkward red carpet stars is finally coming into her own.

Check out the full interview below, and let me know what you thought of her premiere look!