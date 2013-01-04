Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Fashion, Nicolas Ghesquière, And Her Most Treasured Piece of Clothing

We can’t get enough of Kristen Stewart‘s style. Even when she looks disheveled and messy on a red carpet, we can’t help but dissect her outfit and figure out exactly what she’s wearing. The notorious tomboy—whose stylist Tara Swennen often has to force her from changing into Converse before a movie premiere—has truly become a style-setter in her own right during the past year, and she opened up to Elle UK‘s print magazine (note how cheerful she sounds!) about her love of fashion, including her absolute favorite piece in her closet.

“My most treasured item is the leather jacket Balenciaga gave me. I would be devastated if I lost it. I live in it! It started off fairly sturdy but now it feels like a blanket,” K-Stew revealed to the mag.

Legit K-Stew fans know that she rarely leaves the house without some variation of the Balenciaga jacket (she owns it in yellow, red, and black). She also opened up about Nicolas Ghesquière, the brand’s former creative director (Stewart is the face of Balenciaga’s fragrance Florabotanica). “I first met Nicolas on a shoot six years ago. Our interests go hand in hand. What I love about my job as an actress is that you can discover aspects of yourself that are really surprising and fashion inspires you in exactly the same way,” she noted.

Although her red carpet presence has skyrocketed this year, she admits she first fell in love with fashion back in 2010. “My first fashion show was Burberry A/W 2010. Claire Danes was sitting across from me, which was very exciting. I love her! It opened my eyes to the world of fashion. It’s so cool to look at a fashion show as a whole because they’re like little movies, every single detail is carefully considered,” she said.

For more on K-Stew’s interview, snag a copy of Elle UK, on newsstands now!