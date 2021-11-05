Kristen Stewart Is the Richest Actress to Play Princess Diana Yet—Here’s Her Net Worth

Kristen Stewart has come a long way since her Twilight days—and so has her bank account! But exactly how much is Kristen Stewart’s net worth today? Here’s what to know.

Long before we came to know her as Isabella “Bella” Swan on Twilight, Kristen Stewart was working as a child actor for years on commercial and television sets. The actress was born into the industry—her mother, Jules Mann-Stewart, worked as a script supervisor, whereas her father, John Stewart, worked as a stage manager and television producer—roles which no doubt inspired Kristen’s trajectory. “I inherited a real love of the circus,” she told Entertainment Weekly for their November 2021 cover story. “My parents worked constantly, but I never felt that they were absent. I was always rifling through their bags for craft service and just wondering, ‘What did you do all day?'” It didn’t take her too long to find out for herself: By age 9, Kristen was cast in her very first film, 2000’s The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, as an extra. Her other early work included her role in 2002’s Panic Room, where she starred as the daughter of Jodie Foster’s character, and her first leading role in the 2004 movie, Catch That Kid. The role quickly led to more acclaim for Kristen—which also meant even bigger gigs like 2004’s Speak and Into the Wild in 2007.

Of course, none of these roles caused quite the same cultural moment as Kristen Stewart’s breakout as Bella Swan in the Twilight series, which was based on the series of young adult novels by the same name. The franchise released five films over the course of four years, beginning with 2008’s Twilight and concluding with 2012’s Twilight: Breaking Dawn. Kristen’s role in the film effectively catapulted her career to new heights—and it earned her one of her prettiest paychecks to date.

So, how much was Kristen Stewart paid, exactly? For everything we know about Kristen Stewart’s net worth and salary details from films like Twilight to 2021’s Spencer, just keep on reading below.

What is Kristen Stewart’s salary for Twilight?

Kristen Stewart starred in all five films of the Twilight saga: including 2008’s eponymous Twilight, 2009’s New Moon, 2010’s Eclipse, 2011’s Breaking Dawn: Part One and Breaking Dawn: Part 2, released in 2012. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kristen received a salary of $2 million for the first installment of the Twilight series. However, her pay increased wildly by the time she starred in the final two Twilight movies, making a reported $25 million for both films (around $12.5 million each).

This doesn’t even include a reported 7.5 percent in backend earnings from the total gross box office fees for the films. With Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1 making $712.2 million in box office earnings and Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 bringing in nearly $830 million at the box office, this puts Kristen’s reported backend earnings at around $53 million and $62 million for Breaking Dawn Part 1 and Breaking Dawn Part 2, respectively.

What is Kristen Stewart’s salary for Spencer?

Kristen Stewart landed the role of a lifetime as none other than Princess Diana when she was cast in 2021’s Spencer. According to Kristen, she “knew” she was going to agree to the role before even reading the script. “I was like, ‘You’re not going to say no to this, because who would you be in that case?’ I absolutely would have felt like such a coward,” she said during her November 2021 cover story for Entertainment Weekly. “Especially given that I’m such an outsider. I’m not from the U.K., I don’t have any particular investment in the royal family. So I was kind of this really clean slate, and then could absorb her in a way that actually felt very instinctive, you know?”

The film, which premiered on October 29, 2021, is an intimate look at one era of the late Princess of Wales’ life, specifically taking place in the years leading up to the dissolution of her marriage with Prince Charles amid his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. Speaking of Diana herself, Kristen told EW that the princess held such “power”—an energy that sometimes felt like a threat within the royal family. “She’s such a strange combination of things that don’t seem to go together,” she told the site. “The power she pulls into every room is probably what was so upsetting for people who wanted a sort of demure and quiet figurehead. She was just tactile and warm and kind of buzzing with fragility that needed to be pacified and salved.”

Many fans and critics have called Kristen’s portrayal of the late princess award-worthy—a reaction that Kristen herself wasn’t focused on when making the film. As she explained to EW, “there was something just in absorbing her completely over the last six months leading up to this. I knew that I had hit some kind of elemental energy. If people have a lot to say about it not being a perfect impression, that’s so okay with me.” Clearly, the opposite is true so far and audiences are already curious to know how much the actress was paid for what many are considering her best role yet. While there are no reported details about Kristen Stewart’s salary for Princess Diana at the time of writing, we’d wager to say that she’s earning a considerable salary given her past paychecks for films like Twilight.

What is Kristen Stewart’s net worth in 2021?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kristen Stewart’s net worth in 2021 is estimated to be $70 million. This makes her the richest actress to play Princess Diana compared to stars like Noami Watts, who is worth $35 million and The Crown’s Emma Corrin, who is worth $1 million. Kristen Stewart’s net worth is made up of her earnings throughout her long career in film and television, including her salaries from aforementioned films like the Twilight saga, Panic Room and, of course, Spencer.

As for what the actress spends her money on, her largest purchases so far have largely been in real estate. In 2012, following the release of the final Twilight film, Kristen purchased a $2.2 million mansion in Los Angeles (rumor has it, this property was near the home she previously shared with ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson), followed by a $4.8 million home in Malibu in 2013. The actress went on to list this 6,000 square foot property for nearly double her purchase price at $9.5 million in 2020 after purchasing a $5.6 million loft in New York City in 2017.